11 weeks down (including a bye), the Kansas City Chiefs have so far pulled off a strong campaign, standing at 8-2. But walking into week 12, facing off against the Buffalo Bills does not come with good news. In case fans were awaiting a positive update on Kenneth Walker III, they might have to wait some more time.

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Running back Walker could have been a huge name in the Chiefs squad after Andy Reid signed him in March, after the free agent was crowned as the Super Bowl MVP last season playing for the Seattle Seahawks. But a groin injury turned the tables as he suffered the physical setback during a practice ahead of Week 10. Since then, he was held out in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

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“Today’s injury report is an estimation. We held a walkthrough practice,” reported Kansas City’s official X handle. “Omarr Norman-Lott was limited in practice today. Kenneth Walker, Noah Gray, Jaylon Moore, and Ben VanSumeren did not practice.”

As of now, in Walker’s absence, rookie Emmett Johnson has stepped up. He made his presence felt in consecutive games, first putting up 171 yards from scrimmage against Atlanta. He picked up right where he left off the next week, recording 105 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals while contributing another 38 yards as a receiver in Kansas City’s 34-7 rout.

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But fans were hopeful about Walker taking the field during the Thanksgiving game against the Bills after Reid sounded confident.

“You don’t want to do something stupid,” the head coach said ahead of the Cardinals game. “He’s feeling a lot better than he was.”

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But again, Walker’s production makes Kansas City’s cautious approach understandable. Despite playing fewer games than the four running backs ahead of him, he has already amassed 872 rushing yards, placing fifth in the NFL. Five 100-yard outings and 11 total touchdowns further underline his importance. With bigger challenges awaiting the Chiefs after Arizona, the priority is ensuring their leading touchdown scorer is ready for the road ahead.

The severity of a groin strain can significantly influence a player’s time away from the field. While minor muscle injuries may heal within one to three weeks, more extensive tears can require months of recovery and rehabilitation.

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“He seems primed to miss his second game in a row with a groin injury,” Ian Rapoport said, raising his concerns. “He missed the game out of an abundance of caution. Has not practiced yet this week. Certainly seems like he will not be on the field as the team gets ready for him and the stretch run.”

In another conversation with Peter Schrager, Rapoport seemed confident about Walker’s injury not sidelining him for long.

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“My understanding [is that] the groin injury for Ken Walker [is] minor,” he explained on Big Day with Peter Schrager. “So that is the hope that he’s back at practice tomorrow and that he is able to play.”

But Walker is yet to see the green flag, just like three others.

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Just like Walker, fans have been awaiting an update on Jaylon Moore for quite some time now. He suffered an ankle injury in the Chiefs’ Week 9 win over the New York Jets.

“Jaylon Moore is making progress, but still sore,” Reid said on Wednesday.

But the fact that he is still sidelined during practice raises questions about his progress.

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While the Chiefs were already burdened with injuries, they lost two more players to injuries during the Cardinals face-off.

VanSumeran’s second-half knee injury left the team short of options at fullback, as no other player at the position was on the 53-man roster.

“As far as the injuries go,” said Reid, “Noah Gray got hit in the ribs. We’ll just see how he does. Then, VanSumeren tweaked his knee, there. Other than that, we came out pretty healthy.”

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But no matter how things are currently for Walker, the Chiefs are not losing faith.

Kansas City Chiefs Confidence for Kenneth Walker

Johnson has given the Chiefs plenty to be encouraged about with his performances across two starts, but his emergence has not changed the team’s plans. Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 23, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made it clear that Walker will reclaim his leading role once he recovers from his minor groin injury.

“Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he’ll remain the starter,” Bieniemy said. “We’re coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well.”

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Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, was quick to recognize the work both Johnson and Walker have done for Kansas City. But he too thinks, with three challenging road games against Buffalo, Los Angeles and Cincinnati coming up, having Walker back could prove crucial.

“It’s been big. You see the talent, but you never know with a young guy,” Mahomes said about Johnson. “I think it’s going to help a ton once we get [Walker] back.”

The Chiefs squad is now counting days for Walker to return healthy.