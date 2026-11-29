Former Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross’ career is yet to take off in the pro league. In the 2026 NFL Draft, he went undrafted. While he was signed with the Denver Broncos, he did not see a game with them. Given how the situation turned out for Ross, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to make the move for the wide receiver released from their AFC West rival.

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“The #Chiefs are signing wide receiver and return specialist Cam Ross to their practice squad,” reported Arrowhead Corner.

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Ross impressed the Broncos after they worked out the wide receiver. Months after going undrafted, on October 6, Denver signed him to the practice squad. In the process, they released outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey from the practice squad to make space.

On November 3, he was released by the Broncos. Now that the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad, it’s now time to take a look at how things have been so far for Ross.

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His high school journey started at Caravel Academy in Bear, Delaware, before he transferred to St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. Graduating in the class of 2019, he finished his career with one of the top-ranked high school football programs in the country.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Ross began building his reputation as a promising football talent during his high school years. His performances earned him several accolades, including Washington Post Second Team All-Metro and USA Today All-USA DC Second Team selections in 2018. He was also named to the First Team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference that year after receiving an honorable mention in 2017.

All these honors made it easy for Ross to pitch himself. According to On3, he was rated as a three-star player coming out of high school. He was the No. 11-ranked player in Washington, D.C.

Having offers from Navy, Army, Toledo, and Florida Atlantic, Ross chose to commit to the UConn Huskies on July 28, 2018.

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“Definitely just a lot more responsibility,” he once said in an interview after commitment. “Being held accountable. Nobody’s holding your hand. No excuses; put your head down and just work hard, you know. 5:45 treatments, breakfast, but it’s like, ‘Hey, you gotta go to work.”

His first catch was a 40-yard pass.

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Later on, he made two more stops in college. He transferred to James Madison and then again to Virginia. Throughout the season, Ross proved to be a dependable contributor to Virginia’s offense. His performance against Duke saw him equal his season high with seven catches for 63 yards in a 34-17 victory. He had also delivered an all-around performance against California, finishing with a game-high 124 all-purpose yards, including 59 receiving yards on five catches.

His contributions went well beyond the passing game. By combining a 120-yard receiving performance with a kickoff-return touchdown, he etched his name into the record books as the first FBS player since 2020 to achieve the feat in one game.

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Ross’ versatility is a big plus and could make him an intriguing addition to Patrick Mahomes’ offense. His ability to contribute as both a receiver and a return specialist gives Kansas City a reason to add him to the active roster.

He also showed a knack for finding the end zone, scoring Virginia’s only offensive touchdown in regulation during its overtime win over Louisville. This trait makes him an important contributor in crucial moments.

Bringing in an undrafted wide receiver and return man through the practice squad is a familiar move for Kansas City. In 2023, the Chiefs signed undrafted wideout Nikko Remigio and kept him on the practice squad before he developed into a trusted return specialist and depth receiver on the active roster.

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They took a similar approach with former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, who went undrafted in 2022. Even though injuries slowed him down, Kansas City developed him on the practice squad and called him up for 12 regular-season games over two seasons. Both examples show that Andy Reid and his staff know how to turn overlooked practice-squad receivers into useful game-day pieces when injuries hit.

Given the Chiefs’ current situation, Ross has an important role to play in case he is given entry to the Chiefs’ game-day roster in the next six weeks.

Cam Ross’ Role Could Become More Important for Kansas City

While Josh Downs has been a regular presence on punt returns, the Chiefs would ideally want to maximize his contributions as a wide receiver. Unfortunately, their options on special teams have taken a hit. Jalen Royals, who has been among Kansas City’s preferred kickoff returners, exited Thursday’s matchup against Buffalo with an ankle injury.

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With Royals’ status now uncertain, the Chiefs could be looking at a potential reshuffle in their wide receiver room. The second-year receiver left Thursday night’s game during the third quarter because of an ankle injury, after returning a kick for 37 yards.

Although Kansas City initially hoped that Royals could return, listing him as questionable, the team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game. The second-year wideout had a limited outing before the injury, managing just one catch for five yards.

When it comes to Royals’ injuries, the 2025 season has not been kind to him. In August last year, he had knee tendinitis and was held out of practice for over a week, leading him to miss three games.

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It’s now time to see how things fall into place for Ross in Kansas City.