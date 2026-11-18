The Kansas City Chiefs have been tiptoeing around addressing the kicker problem in their camp. Harrison Butker might be a three-time Super Bowl champion, but the veteran and usually accurate kicker has become a problem for the Chiefs lately. The team seems to be interested in adding more backup.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X that the Chiefs worked out former Bills kicker Matt Prater.

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Prater, 42, has played 19 seasons in the NFL, mostly split between stints for the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals before suiting up for Buffalo in 2025. He missed only two of his 20 field goals last year, which shows he can still deliver.

That creates some doubt regarding Harrison Butker’s status on the team. With six misses on eight field-goal attempts (seven when counting the missed 56-yard attempt in the Jets game that had to be redone due to a penalty on New York) from beyond 50 yards, his struggles have become difficult to overlook. Butker has an accuracy of only 63.2% so far into the season, a drastic low for the otherwise accurate kicker.

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However, the Chiefs are still backing Butker up.

“We’re gonna keep pounding it. We’re gonna keep working it,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “He’s going to come through it. We’re confident that he will.”

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Also waiting in the wings is Justin Tucker, who was signed in October. The former Baltimore Ravens kicker was onboarded after spending a year away from football. He was released by the Ravens following allegations of sexual misconduct and also received a suspension of 10 games.

Prater has been a decent enough kicker in his career, usually recording a field goal accuracy of 80% and above. He made 25 of 26 field goals for the Broncos in 2013, which also earned him a Pro Bowl nod. He has made 82 of 110 field goal attempts from beyond 50 yards.

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In 2013, he successfully landed a 64-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, setting a record for the longest field goal in the NFL. It remained until 2021, when Tucker broke it with a 66-yard field goal. The current record rests with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cam Little, who kicked one for 68 yards.

Interestingly, Butker would have held the record had preseason records counted. He made a 69-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason this year. That might have led fans to believe Butker would be able to nail long-yardage kicks, but that has not been the case.

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He missed a crucial field goal in the Denver Broncos matchup in Week 8. He missed a 54-yard attempt, and on the ensuing drive, Denver took the lead with a touchdown. This is turning out to be quite a disappointing season for Butker, who is playing his 10th season for the Chiefs.

Harrison Butker got another opportunity to turn around his disappointing season

Walking into the Atlanta Falcons game, Butker had converted just 12 of his 19 field-goal attempts through eight games. Luckily, he was able to keep things mistake-free, nailing all of his extra point attempts (he did not attempt any field goals).

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Butker’s disappointing season becomes even more evident when looking at his overall kicking numbers. The 7 missed field goals are the most in Butker’s career. He missed six in 2022, and five in 2025.

But that did not dampen Reid’s confidence in Butker.

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“As far as the kicking part goes, I’m going to stick with Butker this week, and we’ll go from there,” he said. “Harrison has done such a great job for us over time. Sometimes you go through these little peaks and valleys. I’m going to give him a chance to work through them, and we’ll see how things go.”

That confidence will probably seem to run for the Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against Arizona. Former Chiefs defensive tackle Bill Maas also believes it’s a little early for the Chiefs to lose faith in Harrison Butker.

“I think that it was a motivational move,” he said about the Chiefs bringing in Justin Tucker to the mix. “I’d be really surprised if they part ways with [Butker].”

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Will Butker be able to right this ship during the season? We have to wait and watch.