The Kansas City Chiefs handed a 35-13 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Yet, the fans could not get a good night’s sleep. Xavier Worthy might have come to haunt them in their dreams after Worthy made a costly blunder. But in the latest presser, Chiefs coordinator Dave Toub took the rap for things going wrong, trying to cool down Worthy’s seat.

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After scoring their first touchdown to make it 28-10, the Falcons turned to an onside kick in an attempt to shift the momentum. The move worked in Atlanta’s favor as the ball bounced beyond Worthy, who appeared slow to react and made little effort to recover it. The Falcons got to the ball first, successfully regaining possession and giving themselves another chance to narrow the gap. Now, Toub is carrying the blame on his own shoulders.

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“I’m going to blame myself because we thought that the kicker was going to kick something by the numbers,” he shared in the latest presser. “That’s what the scouting report was on him. They lined up wide, and 19 is standing right in front of me, wide, right on the sideline.

“And I saw it, and I said, ‘We’re going to be okay.’ I could have called a timeout; I could have told Worthy, ‘Widen out, here’s the guy, he’s on the sideline.’ That’s my fault. So I’m lying in bed thinking about that all the time, that I could have been a lot different for him. He took the brunt of the blame on that thing.”

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The Chiefs had studied the opposing kicker before the game and expected him to send the kickoff toward the middle of the field. However, questions came out of the syllabus. Instead of following his pattern as identified in the scouting report, the kicker sent the ball toward the sideline.

Toub further admitted that he did notice Falcons’ wide receiver, Chris Blair, positioned close to the sideline. However, the coach was not quick to alert Worthy and communicate to him to adjust his positioning. Toub should have been extra cautious given how Worthy is already walking on a tightrope.

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Week after week, the receiver has struggled to establish himself as a dependable option in Kansas City’s offense. In five games, Worthy has had three or fewer receptions, no outing with more than 73 receiving yards, and just one touchdown, and he is already catching a lot of heat.

What fuels the frustration is how the wide receiver finds it hard to connect with Patrick Mahomes, struggling to find the rhythm on the gridiron.

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Even though Toub owned up to his mistakes, he also acknowledged where Worthy went wrong. The fact that the wide receiver left everything to chance and did not run after the ball is what led Toub to call for attention.

“But you’ve got to give credit to them too. The kick was great. The kick took a perfect hop, it was wide, and I know what Worthy saw. I watched it a hundred times,” he shared. “Worthy saw that ball going high and wide. He misjudged exactly where he was on the sideline. He thought clearly the ball was going to be out of bounds.

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“But you’ve got to go up in that spot. We’re blocking two, three, four. It’s him, one-on-one with that guy. He’s got to go up and make sure the ball goes out of bounds.”

While Toub accepted his mistake yet called Worthy out, head coach Andy Reid only had positives to say about his wide receiver.

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Andy Reid Sends a Clear Message to Critics With His Support for Xavier Worthy

Critics have not been kind to Worthy.

“Xavier Worthy -100000000 awareness on the onside kick. Chase the ball out of bounds. Push the Falcons player out. Do something,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote after the Falcons face-off.

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But Reid is not ready to give up on Worthy yet. He believes that defenses are deliberately paying extra attention to Worthy because of his speed and ability to stretch the field. Some teams use double coverage or assign a safety to provide help over the top.

“This was a good game to watch,” Reid shared. “You can kind of see how they played him, and teams know he can run. So, they’re either going to bang him around and try to put somebody over the top of him, and then you use somebody else.”

He further strengthened his argument that the wide receiver can be productive by pointing out Worthy’s season-best game of seven catches for 73 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

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“He can do all this stuff,” Reid added. “And I hope he’s not worried about all that other thing and just keep being him. There are going to be days where he gets more balls than others, and that’s how it works.”

It’s now time for Worthy to make the coaches proud, who are standing by him to protect him from haters.