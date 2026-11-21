The Kansas City Chiefs are in a sweet spot, ranking first in the AFC West Division with a 7-2 record. But heading into the face-off against the Arizona Cardinals, Andy Reid’s team will not be at 100% form. Courtesy? Injuries. Not one, not two. THREE. While right tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Kenneth Walker will be missing the second straight game, there is another one who joined the club.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by the Chiefs’ official website, Moore, Walker, and Kansas City guard Trey Smith have been ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right guard sustained a concussion during the first quarter against the Falcons. Fans expected him to return, and they continue to wait. During the post-game presser, Reid confirmed that the player would enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. On Friday, fans got clarity about Smith’s status.

Apart from the injury, what is the concerning bit here? Veteran Mike Caliendo will be filling in Smith’s spot. The Chiefs handed the starting spot to Caliendo when they benched Kingsley Suamataia against the Denver Broncos. The result? Disastrous.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drop-off was evident almost immediately. Caliendo surrendered five pressures against the Broncos, per PFF, equaling the number Suamataia had allowed throughout his five starts this season. In other words, the Seahawks got five weeks’ worth of pressure problems in a single afternoon.

Unfortunately, the struggles didn’t stop there. Caliendo missed several blocks, giving Denver opportunities to disrupt Walker before he could get going. His overall PFF grade of 48.3 ranks 67th among 77 qualified guards, while his pass-blocking grade of 32.2 puts him 76th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the worries is Moore’s injury.

“Jaylon Moore is making progress, but still sore,” Reid said on Wednesday. “Trey Smith, he’s in the concussion protocol, and then Kenneth Walker won’t work today. Other than that, everybody’s out there and doing the thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore has been sidelined from practice since leaving the Week 9 game against the New York Jets in the third quarter with an ankle injury. While the Chiefs were hopeful about his return against the Cardinals, his absence will continue.

Joshua Ezeudu will be filling in for him. Much like Smith’s backup, there is not much hope for Ezeudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs’ pass protection was far from convincing, even though the Falcons managed to bring down the quarterback just once. According to PFF, Kansas City surrendered 23 pressures on the afternoon, with Kahlil Benson accounting for the largest share at eight. Suamataia followed with seven, while Caliendo and Ezeudu gave up four and two, respectively.

Now, what added to the woes was Walker’s status. A practice just over a week ago turned out to be ominous for the running back as he injured his groin. He was ruled out of the Falcons’ face-off. He was absent from practice throughout the week, and Kansas City finally confirmed the news before their challenging Thanksgiving night trip to Buffalo. Unlike the other two replacements, Emmett Johnson comes up with some hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given how fantastic starter Kenneth Walker III has been when on the field, there wasn’t much need for premium reps for rookie running back Emmett Johnson in Weeks 1-9,” SI.com writer Jordan Foote wrote. “He still found ways to impact the game, but Sunday was his coming-out party with Walker sitting due to a groin injury. The Nebraska product logged a whopping 28 touches down in Atlanta, averaging 6.1 yards per opportunity and scoring two touchdowns in the process.”

Johnson already got a thumbs up from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rookie RB Makes the Most of Kenneth Walker’s Absence

The Chiefs decided to give Walker more time to recover before the difficult stretch kicks off after the Cardinals face-off. Johnson is making the most of the opportunity, and the efforts are not going unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s asking questions. He’s not satisfied with just having a one-year game. You know, like he wants to continue to get better and better. And to see that … I’m excited for him, man,” shared the quarterback in a presser. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him, and he gets to learn from one of the best running backs in the entire NFL. And so I’m excited for him and the team to get more and more involved in the offense and really utilize his skill stuff to go along with him as well.”

With Walker sidelined, Johnson stepped into the spotlight and delivered arguably his biggest performance of the season. He finished with 101 rushing yards on 22 carries against the Falcons, nearly doubling his rest of season’s production in one afternoon. The performance earned him the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker still leads the way with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, but Johnson has already surpassed 500 yards himself. His emergence gives the Chiefs another productive option as they navigate the remainder of the season.