Chiefs Cut Injured Rookie WR in Latest Roster Shake-Up

A month ago, when wide receiver Jeff Caldwell arrived as an undrafted free agent, making the roster seemed like a tough task. After all, with just a year of FCS experience on his belt, he would have to compete with Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Tyquan Thornton for a spot. However, an unexpected injury forced Andy Reid to cut Caldwell. But the injury is just a small part of the bigger problem.

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“We have signed Free Agent DE Niles King. We have waived WR Jeff Caldwell with an injury designation,” the Chiefs reported on X on Monday. Caldwell suffered a hyperextended left knee during practice on Wednesday, August 19.

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“Chiefs WR Jeff Caldwell in the training tent getting an exam in his left leg,” Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick shared on X that day. “Took a hit during the last play in team period and was in immediate pain, gingerly putting weight on left side.”

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This was the most recent setback Caldwell faced. After spending a year with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Caldwell hauled in 32 catches, 478 yards, and six touchdowns. Yet, despite finishing as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award for his performance in the FCS and All-Big 12 honors, Caldwell wasn’t drafted.

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However, his 6’5 frame made him the tallest receiver and the second-fastest. And that brought plenty of attention from the Chiefs. The team brought him on as an UDFA, and early on, that decision looked like it was paying off. Caldwell finished the mandatory minicamp on a strong note, adding a toe-tap touchdown. But that momentum wouldn’t last.

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By the time training camp started, didn’t make any standout plays in camp, and while his snaps were mainly with backup QBs, the few snaps he played against the Los Angeles Rams weren’t too impressive.

On a side that has a standout receiver room and a young rookie in Cyrus Allen performing well, Caldwell struggled to find a spot. But it’s not just about the 53-man roster. Caldwell’s problem with the Chiefs also comes down to the role he plays.

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Caldwell fits the mould for an X receiver, a role that the Chiefs’ receiver room currently lacks. But even in that case, the issue is that Andy Reid hasn’t run with an X receiver in a while.

If Caldwell passes through the waivers unclaimed, he will revert to the team’s injured reserve list. Once he reaches that point, Caldwell could either remain on injured reserve for the entire 2026 season or agree to an injury settlement. In the latter case, he would eventually be released from injured reserve after the settlement is finalized.

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And while the Chiefs have left the door open on a possible return in the future, Caldwell could find room on another NFL team.

For now, Andy Reid’s side has made the smart call. Their receiver room has plenty of stars, but with injuries piling up for the squad, especially on the defense, they need additions.

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Kansas City Chiefs Turn to Rookie After Waiving Jeff Caldwell

A rookie defensive end from San Diego State, Niles King went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers this spring. Unfortunately, he was released by the AFC West team only weeks later.

Niles walks into Kansas City after playing just one season for the Aztecs. Before that, he spent four seasons at Grand Valley State University. His last stint in college was a hit as he totaled 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 30 combined tackles. It placed him seventh in the Mountain West Conference in sacks and tackles for loss.

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Besides his strength on the gridiron, his impressive dimensions might have also caught Kansas City’s attention. Measuring nearly 6-foot-6 and around 260 pounds at his Pro Day, King posted an impressive 34 5/8-inch arm length, 10 1/8-inch hands, and an 82 1/2-inch wingspan, per Draft Scout.

Niles’ signing is the latest in the list of last-minute decisions after the Chiefs waived Matt Waletzko with an injury designation, signed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch and linebacker Cam Jones last week. HC Andy Reid has one preseason game against the Seahawks to evaluate the players on the bubble who will make the 53-man roster.