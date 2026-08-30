Chiefs Reportedly Trade for Ravens Tackle Amid Josh Simmons’ Injury Concerns

Just a day ago, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said they will have to make the tough decision of cutting players to make the 53-man roster. A day later, the Chiefs have said goodbye to one of their own to welcome a new player.

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“Adding Pounds: The #Ravens are trading OT Diego Pounds to the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” insider Ian Rapoport said on X on August 29. “The undrafted free agent from Ole Miss lands in KC.”

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In the process, the Chiefs have sent a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick to the Ravens, as reported by The Star. Pounds was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rookies this preseason, and had a good showing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Per Gordon Guinness, he has been on the field for 15 pass-blocking snaps and did not allow a sack hit or hurry.

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Pounds comes into a crowded room at Kansas City, where the team is facing some trouble with star OT Josh Simmons. Expected to be the starting left tackle this year, he has unfortunately been absent from practice after being evaluated for a back injury. The injury is expected to be minor, but we will have to wait and watch.

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(This is a developing story…)