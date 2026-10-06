Chiefs Star Tyquan Thornton Reportedly Sidelined for Nearly 4 Months After Horrific Injury Against Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs fans were yet to make peace with the news of losing Rashee Rice to an injury in the first quarter of the face-off against the Las Vegas Raiders when another injury setback struck hard. In the fourth quarter, the mishap hit the wide receiver position again as Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury, with the visual of the dislocated ankle troubling fans. Things would have been easier to accept had Thornton returned soon. But that’s not going to be the case.

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“Tyquan Thornton ankle surgery is expected to be performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a top foot & ankle specialist who works on many NFL stars, per source,” reported NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on X on Oct. 5. “Thornton expected to miss 12-16 weeks. It leaves open possible playoff/Super Bowl return for Chiefs best deep threat receiver.”

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Thornton was on a heater on the play. He made a 55-yard catch and was then tackled from behind by rookie free safety Treydan Stukes, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

In that adrenaline-filled moment, Thornton didn’t even realize he had dislocated his ankle. He attempted to celebrate the catch by standing up, not expecting things to go so badly. Thornton soon realized that his foot was pointing in a different direction and fell to the ground.

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Thornton was rushed out of the field. Not just the fans; the players seemed to be as devastated by the loss as cameras captured their reactions.

“It sucks that he hurt his ankle on that play, but it was a big play for us,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Thornton. “It helped us go get the win. It’s tough because those guys put in so much work. I was in that spot last year. One play can change your season. You hope for the best, but at the same time you want to show him support. I know how it is when you’re in that position, and it’s like the world is closing in on you. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

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It hurts more since Thornton had maintained a healthier history over the past few years. In 2025, he missed two games because of a concussion, but that was all since joining Kansas City in Nov. 2024.

With surgery scheduled for this week, Thornton is expected to be sidelined for 12 to 16 weeks, or roughly four months. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs could still have him back late in the season or during the playoffs. Based on the timeline, 12 weeks would place his return around Christmas, while 16 weeks would bring him back around the divisional round.

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While the 12-16 weeks timeline looks good on paper, things might not be that smooth.

For a wide receiver whose game depends on cutting and sprinting, surgical fixation could mean a much longer recovery. Michigan Foot Doctors’ clinical overview states that competitive athletes generally require at least six to nine months to return to sports after fracture-dislocation fixation. That is considerably longer than Rapoport’s 12- to 16-week projection.

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Instead of counting days to Thornton’s return, Kansas City must start looking for someone who can fill his shoes for the longer term.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Familiar Faces to Consider in Tyquan Thornton’s Absence

The first name that comes to mind as the potential replacement is former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They traded him to Miami in 2022. But after Hill got injured last season, he became a free agent this offseason, with a target return date set for November.

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The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported that Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, already received a call from Kansas City for a potential reunion.

“I have no idea (if that would happen), but it’d be pretty cool,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

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Another former Chiefs player who could return is JuJu Smith-Schuster. He already played in Kansas City for one season in 2022 and then again from 2024 to 2025.

In 47 appearances for Kansas City over those three seasons, he totaled 129 receptions, 1,509 yards, and six touchdowns. He joined the New York Giants for training camp this year but was not part of their opening roster. Since he is already familiar with the Chiefs’ offense, he could have a relatively smooth transition when the team returns from its Week 5 bye.

Mecole Hardman, another former Chiefs wide receiver and Super Bowl winner, is also a realistic target for Andy Reid. Hardman was a part of the Buffalo Bills squad this year before being released in August.

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Time to see how Kansas City tackles Thornton’s absence.