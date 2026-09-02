Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Sidelined by Illness Just Days Before the Regular Season

Travis Kelce has too many things on his plate. Already, there is a narrative that Kelce has lost his spark. While he is expected to break that ‘not enough’ narrative this season, concerns loom as the tight end was not present during the Kansas City Chiefs’ last event before the 2026 kickoff.

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“Travis Kelce is not at the Chiefs’ annual kickoff luncheon. Under the weather, per Mitch Holthus,” reported The Kansas City Star beat writer Pete Sweeney on X on September 1.

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While nothing more is reported about Kelce’s health, it’s enough to make the fans lose sleep. Kelce has been remarkably durable for the Chiefs. The last time he had an injury was during the Week 9 game last season, when he took a hard shot to his chest from Buffalo safety Cole Bishop, but it was not serious.

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While fans feared Kelce would retire during the offseason, the tight end eventually confirmed his return for the 2026 season. According to Kelce, one major reason for his return was that he still had something notable to accomplish.

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“I’ve had a lot of success in the NFL, but I’m still reaching for that perfection,” Kelce told Vogue. “I still haven’t played the perfect game. “Year 14, baby, I’m fired up. Every year there’s a chance to do something special, but especially coming into this year, getting Pat [Mahomes] back and wiping the slate clean.”

This enthusiasm to fix his gameplay came after he racked up 851 yards and 76 receptions last season. After posting a career-low 823 yards in 2024, in the 2025 season he was expected to flip the script. But Kelce faltered and was nowhere near his career-best 2020 outing, when he scored 1,416 yards and 105 receptions.

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Kelce’s current absence comes amid criticism of his recent performance.

“Like Kelce, I just feel like I don’t, I didn’t even give him points,” said sports podcaster Bill Simmons on The Ringer podcast. “I think it’s over for him as an impact guy.”

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Simmons’ concerns may be tied to several costly mistakes Kelce committed last season, including a crucial drop against the Philadelphia Eagles that contributed directly to an interception. He has failed to rack up a 1,000-yard season since 2022. Not to forget, he is the same tight end who held a streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2023.

“Travis Kelce, I don’t believe that anymore. I think he’s starting to look washed to me,” NFL podcaster Scott Ferrall said on X. “I don’t think the Chiefs should’ve signed him again. I could care less who he’s married to, Taylor Swift or otherwise!”

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However, this is one side of the story. The other half believes that Kelce will have a blockbuster 2026 season.

Kelce finished the season with an 80.6 score in PFN’s TE Impact Metric, fifth-best at the position, despite the fact that his team had a disappointing season last year. Now that Patrick Mahomes is likely to be back healthy, he is projected to make history.

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“Entering this season, Kelce has 13,002 receiving yards,” wrote ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “All he needs is 45 yards to surpass Jason Witten for the second most by a tight end in NFL history.”

He has already begun the preparation this season, leaving no stone unturned.

“You have examples like Kelce – he’s the oldest guy on the team and came out every day and worked to where you had to yank him out of there to give him a breather,” head coach Andy Reid said.

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So, in no way can Kelce allow a bad cold to rain on his weeks of hard work. We will now have to wait for more updates.