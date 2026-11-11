Congratulations Pour in From Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily, Jared Goff’s Wife Christen & More as Brittany Mahomes Announces Pregnancy News

Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough reasons to celebrate this season, initially leading the team with an unbeaten record, while they now stand at 6-2. While fans were riding high on Mahomes’ professional success, the quarterback’s wife shared some incredibly exciting news: Brittany Mahomes is pregnant!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Patrick’s wife Brittany posted on Instagram on November 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, the Mahomes family, who are soon to be a six-member group, posted a group picture from a beachside.

Mahomes is spotted in a white colored shirt and cream trousers. Brittany kept it easy with a white colored flowy, long dress. Sterling, Bronze, and Golden are also spotted with their parents in the pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth picture melted the hearts of the fans. In the snap, Mahomes, Brittany, and the three kids are seen holding her stomach the little ones are smiling at the camera.

Baby Mahomes No. 4 comes not long after their third, Golden. Sterling, their eldest, is five years old, Bronze is three, and Golden will soon turn two. For yet another time in her life, Brittany will experience a journey cherished to her since she first became a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Becoming a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things,” she told Yahoo Entertainment. “It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life.

“It’s made me more intentional, more purposeful and honestly, more motivated to keep going and keep showing my kids that there are no boundaries in front of you. You can achieve anything. You can be a part of anything that you want to. You need to dream big and understand that you have to work hard and do the hard things to do the fun things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, fatherhood has meant so much to Patrick Mahomes. In a video Brittany uploaded on Instagram, a message from their kids to Mahomes on returning this year after injuring his knee last season, Mahomes can be heard saying he regrets not being able to play with his kids as much early in the rehab process. But once he was able to do that, he was able to “keep getting better and better.”

The family of five clearly knows how to have fun together, and their celebrations are set to become even more special as they prepare for their sixth member. Fans already can’t keep calm as love started pouring in from the near and dear ones as well as from the extended family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congrats!!!😍😍” wrote Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily.

“CONGRATULATIONS!” Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen, wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations! 😍❤️” wrote Las Vegas Raiders player Raheem Mostert’s wife, Devon.

“They make the cutest kids😍Adorable family,” a fan wrote.

“Congratulations, praying for a safe delivery and a healthy bundle of joy ❤️” another message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations ❤️Stay blessed 🙏🏻,” a fan wrote.