“Doing Absolutely Nothing”: Ex-Chiefs Star Blasts Organization’s Handling of Josh Simmons Speculation Despite Andy Reid’s Update

A question is still dangling as the Kansas City Chiefs open the season against the Denver Broncos on September 14. The question is whether left tackle Josh Simmons will be playing in week 1 or not. Well, it’s okay for the players to miss a few games after being injured. But what’s bothering the Chiefs fans, including an ex-Kansas City player, Mitchell Schwartz, is the casual demeanor of Chiefs’ updates.

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“I know the Chiefs don’t care what we think of the Josh Simmons situation but they’re also doing absolutely nothing to make any of the speculation, rumors, etc. die down,” wrote Schwartz on X. “The entire thing has been weird from the get go given their initial words, timeline, and expectation.”

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The Ohio State product is dealing with a back injury that he sustained last month. The injury proved serious enough to sideline him from training camp in mid-August. During the first preseason presser, head coach Andy Reid took a nonchalant approach about the situation and hinted that fans have nothing to worry about Simmons’ injury. Unfortunately, the reality was very different.

Simmons missed every preseason snap, yet the team offered no clarity on his status.

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“He had the back checked and there’s a spot in there that flared up and now you’ve gotta sit here and wait until that things calms down,” shared Reid in a presser on September 6. “He’s been here working out and doing the rehab stuff, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Reid’s vagueness only deepened the confusion.

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After this, Chiefs insider Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star appeared on Sports Radio 810 WHB on September 7. The stance he brought forward was totally opposite to the reassurance that Reid gave.

“Am I confident that he plays week 1? No,” Sweeney said. “At this stage, I don’t think he will, but it isn’t ruled out. I think that at least on the moves the Chiefs have made they at least think he’ll be back by Week 3, or you would put that player on IR. And so based upon what we’ve seen, I think it’ll be Kahlil Benson at left tackle and Jaylon Moore at right tackle. Obviously it isn’t ideal, but in this particular one, I’d be surprised if Simmons started Week 1.”

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Fans were hopeful of receiving a final answer as they headed to the season-opener. A day later, Reid did address the situation. However, as usual, they were deliberately vague about Simmons’ return, which made Schwartz upset.

“There’s a good chance Josh doesn’t play this week; that’s where we’re at,” Reid told 810 Sports’ Soren Petro during the press conference. “So we have that in our mind. He has an issue there that he is working through. I’m not putting any time restraint on when he comes back or when he can practice and how many practices he needs. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and okay to go. If [Simmons is] not able to go, then we’ll be in with Kahlil [Benson] at that spot, and we’ll roll from there.”

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The confusion must be already giving Chiefs fans sleepless nights. Simmons’ return is very crucial for the franchise. Replacement names like Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore carry big question marks filling up that spot.

Benson has primarily played right tackle and is more comfortable there. Moore also competed for the starting right tackle role in camp and the preseason, though he has filled in at left tackle while Simmons has been sidelined.

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Meanwhile, Simmons needs to make a return as the 2026 season is his ‘prove it’ year. Injuries have plagued his last two seasons. A torn patellar tendon ended his 2024 Ohio State season; in his rookie NFL year, he played only eight games. A fractured wrist forced him to miss four games, while an undisclosed personal matter kept him out for four more.