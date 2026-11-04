Ex-Chiefs Star Wants Andy Reid & Co. To Trade for George Pickens to Help Patrick Mahomes

When it comes to the certainty of keeping George Pickens in the long term, the Dallas Cowboys are still awaiting that clarity. They signed the wide receiver to a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag. The insiders are already stirring the pot, increasing the chances of a trade. In that case, the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to be the first team to strike up a deal.

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With Pickens representing the Cowboys’ most valuable trade commodity, Dallas could consider using him to land an impact player on the defensive side of the ball. And former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu is already pitching for his former team, the Chiefs.

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“If I’m the Chiefs, I want to go get somebody like George Pickens. I need somebody with that kind of catch radius,” he shared on the In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu podcast. “And then like those 50-50 balls, like them one-on-one chances. Like, we don’t see Mahomes like take a lot of those throws because he don’t have nobody to throw it to. You know what I’m saying? And so now if he got somebody that could win those plays, you know what I’m saying, 40-50 yards down the field, like that instantly makes him like rise.

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“Not even from like a statistical perspective, like they need some swagger. Since Tyreek Hill left, they don’t really have a swagger. Like they don’t got no identity, right? You know what I’m saying? Like, and I think when you have somebody like George Pickens, like and that you’re gonna have to throw him the ball.”

Mathieu stressed that Kansas City wants a receiver who can catch passes even when they aren’t thrown perfectly, using his size, reach, and athleticism to make difficult grabs. This sheds light on how concerning the wide receiver situation is for Andy Reid’s squad. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson termed it “Wideout Woes.” The Chiefs’ wide receiver room ranks 27th in receptions (59), 30th in yards (735), and 31st in percentage of team receiving yards (49.9%).

Talking about the wide receivers, Xavier Worthy’s recent dip in production continued on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He recorded only three catches on six targets and remained below 15 receiving yards for a second consecutive game.

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After the Week 4 face-off against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rashee Rice was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He made his return against Denver and racked up 53 yards on seven receptions.

Meanwhile, Tyquan Thornton is also sidelined after suffering a dislocated left ankle and torn ligaments during the Week 4 win.

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Mathieu believes Pickens has the kind of playmaking ability and confidence that would make the Chiefs actively involve him in their offense. His presence could force the team to create opportunities for him rather than treat him as just another receiving option.

Matthieu is not the only one trying to sell the trade ideas to Dallas, as ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks the same.

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“If Pickens and Dallas have no long-term future, why wait for the compensatory draft pick in 2028? Why go through all of the necessary rigamarole to preserve that comp pick when they can get a guaranteed third-round pick in a trade now — and likely more! The Chiefs would do it,” Solak writes.

Pickens delivered a highlight-reel touchdown in the second quarter against Philadelphia, making an incredible fingertip grab before showing off his body control to tap both toes down in the end zone.

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The former Kansas City player believes Pickens could give Mahomes the confidence to attempt more deep throws because of his ability to make difficult catches downfield.

How is the trade going to look like?

Ian Rapoport Offers His Take on George Pickens’ Future in Dallas

If the Chiefs get Pickens, the Cowboys would receive a 2027 first-round pick. But there is still a 50-50 chance that Jerry Jones and his team will let go of the wide receiver.

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“Pickens still ranks 14th in the league among all receivers in targets and is 12th in total air yards. Despite the Cowboys’ disappointing 3-5 record, they remain in the race to win what has been an underwhelming NFC East,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. “With team owner Jerry Jones saying earlier that Pickens needs to be targeted more, it’s safe to assume he will remain with the Cowboys for the season.”

Dallas’ biggest concern could be the price tag attached to keeping Pickens beyond this season. The receiver is already earning $27.3 million under the franchise tag, and a second consecutive tag would cost the Cowboys roughly $32.8 million. The Cowboys are already carrying a significant financial burden. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is also awaiting an extension, with his annual salary demands reportedly exceeding $30 million.

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Since the franchise tag can only be used on one player, the Cowboys may have to prioritize one over the other. It’s now time to see whether the Chiefs can capitalize on this opportunity.