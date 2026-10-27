“He Hasn’t Been Quite as Good”: Harrison Butker’s Off-Field Controversy Blamed for Chiefs Kicker’s Struggles After Costly Mistakes Against Seahawks

The fans have taken the internet by storm to call for Harrison Butker’s release. The Kansas City Chiefs paid dearly for the mistakes by their placekicker against the Seattle Seahawks. There have been a lot of factors that led to the 20-3 loss, but the two missed field goals by Butker are what the fans are regretting the most. As Butker’s seat grows hotter, Nick Wright shed light on his off-field activities amidst his struggle.

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“Harrison Butker, definitely something. Well, he’s just not good anymore,” Chris Boussard shared his review on the First Things First podcast.

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“Listen, he started splitting his time between football and activism and he hasn’t been quite as good,” Wright said. “That is just the timeline of it. He is also an older player, and that is one of the important parts of the Chiefs dynasty.”

For the past few years, Butker had been involved in some controversies surrounding his speeches. Back in 2024, he was invited to address women graduates at the Catholic private college, Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where he talked about their ultimate goal in life.

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“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” he said. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

During the same speech, he alleged that some Catholic leaders were exposing young Americans to “dangerous gender ideologies.” He appeared to allude to Pride Month by referring to a “deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it.” He also criticized several policies of President Joe Biden, including Biden’s condemnation of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

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As it created an uproar, with nearly 160,000 people signing a petition for Butker’s firing, his teammates distanced themselves from the placekicker.

“Honestly, I don’t talk to Harrison all year long, man. I just let him do his thing,” Patrick Mahomes said on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Back then, he was the Chiefs’ franchise record holder for kicker with the longest field goal (62 yards). At the same time, Butker ranked second behind only Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker in career field goal conversion rate.

So, back then, Kansas City had enough reasons to hold on to Butker. Fast forward to 2026, they are now bleeding for holding onto him.

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Last season, he finished with 33 field goals made on 38 attempts and 31 successful extra points on 35 tries.

CBS Sports reports that Butker leads the NFL in missed kicks since the 2025 season began, having missed 10 field goals and five extra points for a total of 15. His accuracy from long range has also been a concern, with the Chiefs kicker making just two of six attempts from 50 yards or farther this season.

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Facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Butker successfully kicked a 50-yard field goal but missed a subsequent attempt from 52 yards. A missed extra point added to his struggles, leaving the Chiefs without four potential points. Yet then, head coach Andy Reid trusted him.

“I’ve got trust in Harrison,” Reid said. “That’s the best I can tell you. He’ll fix whatever the problem is. He’ll fix it and get it taken care of. He works like crazy at that.”

Unfortunately, Butker could not fix it, and the Chiefs’ patience ran out during the Seahawks’ face-off.

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Butker’s first missed opportunity came at the end of the first half, when his 58-yard field-goal attempt fell short of cutting Seattle’s lead, 10-0. Although he connected from 50 yards in the third quarter to put Kansas City’s only points on the board, more woes came in the fourth quarter as he missed another. With the Chiefs trailing 13-3, his 45-yard attempt sailed wide right, closing Kansas City’s chances to make it a one-score game with less than nine minutes to play.

Butker now stands at 15 missed kicks (10 field goals and five extra points) since the start of last season. That’s what led to Wright questioning his focus on the game.