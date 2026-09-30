“I Never Have Showed”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals Hidden Tattoo Honoring Chiefs QB and Their Kids

Patrick Mahomes might be winning the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans for his on-field heroics. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is equally loved by Chiefs Kingdom, who share glimpses of their family life as they keep track of the family through her social media. This time, for the fans, Brittany has a new surprise as she shared a picture of her hidden tattoo that, of course, featured the Chiefs offensive maestro and their kids.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued 😂 It’s the side profiles of my kiddos with Patrick’s initials into their names and birthdays 🥹🤍,” wrote Brittany on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of her tattooed arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ better half, along with the kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, were spotted at Hard Rock Stadium to cheer for the Chiefs during their face-off against the Miami Dolphins. That’s when the fans caught a glimpse of her large arm tattoo. However, they could not understand the heartwarming details and meaning the tattoo conveyed.

On September 28, Brittany did make a post with multiple pictures from game day. Sterling and Golden matched in red checkered dresses personalized with their dad’s name and jersey number, while Bronze wore a Chiefs-themed hat and T-shirt, paired with shorts. In the eighth slide, Brittany showed off a tattoo on the inside of her right wrist featuring her kids’ names and birthdates. The ink extends all the way toward her elbow, although part of the design got hidden beneath her sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the next day, on September 29, Brittany dropped a full reveal of her new tattoo. It is a physical tribute that celebrates an unbreakable emotional bond that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share. The couple started dating in high school and tied the knot in 2022. They are now parents to three children.

Earlier in an Instagram Q & A, Patrick’s wife shared that she has four tattoos in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after Bronze was born in 2022, Brittany showed off a tattoo on her right wrist featuring the names and birth dates of her first two children. Her February Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot appeared to show Golden added to the design.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City star also shares a strong love of getting inked. One of his tattoos carries a very deep meaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a news conference on September 16, he was taking questions about their matchup against the Denver Broncos when a reporter came up with a different question.

“Patrick, you’re always posting on social, and you’re always using the clock emoji. I just want to know what makes the time so significant?” the reporter asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes revealed that the use of the “⏰” emoji is more than just a countdown to Chiefs games or major announcements.

“So, first is, I got the nickname ‘2 p.m.’ from my dad and his friends and stuff like that for Patrick Mahomes II,” replied the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he revealed his tattoo, saying, “I have a tattoo on my leg, and the clock at 3 p.m., and my son’s hand and foot.”

Patrick Mahomes has built an impressive career in Kansas City, winning three Super Bowls and earning three Super Bowl MVP honors along with two NFL MVP awards. Away from football, he has also built a family life with his wife and three children. By any measure, the “time” has treated Mahomes well.