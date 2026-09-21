“I Was Actually Kind of Glad”: Patrick Mahomes Makes Honest Admission About Controversial OT Call Against Colts Amid “Rigged” Allegations

The Kansas City Chiefs may be leading 2-0 into the 2026 season, but the second victory over the Indianapolis Colts was a close one. It was also marked by some debatable officiating calls, one of which Patrick Mahomes was glad didn’t go the Chiefs’ way.

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“The big play in overtime where we think we stripped the ball and they end up being barely touched,” shared the Kansas City quarterback after sealing a close 33-30 win against Indianapolis. “I was actually kind of glad because I didn’t want to see Twitter’s reaction if they would have called it a fumble. So we got to prove it the right way, get the stop there, and then go back out there and get a field goal.”

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The Colts got blessed with a chance to beat the Chiefs after a controversial Laquon Treadwell catch. Kansas City was three points ahead, and Jones threw a 48-yard bomb to Laquon Treadwell to get into Chiefs’ territory. However, the officiating crew deemed it a fumble after the ball was punched out of his hands by Kansas City’s Nohl Williams.

Arrowhead roared in joy because the Chiefs had recovered the ball.

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It was only after further review that Treadwell was ruled down by contact, and the Colts were given a much-needed first down.

Replay officials settled that Treadwell was touched by a defender on the hip after he had gained control, which meant it was a completed catch, and Treadwell had his knee touching the field. The ball was knocked out after his knee hit the ground, so the fumble never happened.

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Ultimately, the Colts could not reap the fruits of the opportunity Treadwell’s catch had created. After reaching the red zone, Indianapolis saw the drive stall following two negative plays. Jones then scrambled for a few yards on third down, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 30-30.

“That was hard for me to tell,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I mean, I saw all the replays. I mean, I would have voted against it, going the other way. But I don’t have a vote.

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“It’s America, and I don’t have a vote,” he joked.

Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in overtime, settling for a field goal to win the game 33-30.

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However, this was not the only controversial moment of the night. Earlier in regulation, the Colts were not awarded what many considered a first down when Daniel Jones threw to Keenan Allen on a third down. Fans also called out the referees for not penalizing Kansas City’s Nick Bolton, who delivered a bad hit on Daniel Jones. They only added to fans’ longstanding belief that Chiefs games are rigged when it comes to officiating.

Fans quickly took to X to discuss the call on Treadwell, as Mahomes anticipated.

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“99% of the time it’s down by contact… But the opponent is…” shared a fan.

“If the roles were reversed and the Chiefs got that call, ya’ll would have lost your mind saying it was a fumble. There is no doubt in my mind about that,” a fan wrote.

“It should be whatever is called on the field stands,” another comment read.

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“Its only DbC because its the Chiefs,” wrote a fan.

“Down by contact. Also I hate the Chiefs.”

“Clearly down – stop cheating.”

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The lack of the first-down call in regulation also angered former Colts punter Pat McAfee.

“Hey… WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON @nfl,” he wrote on X.

So, while Kansas City might have two victories in their bag, it’s high time that they get rid of this blame for referees calling plays in their favor.

Patrick Mahomes, however, had a terrific night against the Colts, going 32-of-47 for 382 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the red zone, and he looked much more like his usual self, unlike the season opener against Denver.