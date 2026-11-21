For a long time, the Kansas City Chiefs had been tiptoeing around Josh Simmons’ return. Ever since the training camp in August, the left tackle has been sidelined. Knowing that fans would be curious to receive an update, head coach Andy Reid broke his silence. It led to more confusion. So, the fans are now seeking help from social media to pick up hints. Turns out that Simmons’ Instagram account had more than one surprise.

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The Chiefs had big plans for Simmons when they selected him 32nd overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But his transition to the NFL has not gone as expected. Despite arriving as a first-round prospect out of Ohio State, Simmons has played in only eight regular-season games for Kansas City since being drafted. Given his latest activity on Instagram, it is hard to claim whether he will be with the Chiefs family or not.

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“#Chiefs T Josh Simmons has removed the team from his bio, unfollowed their official account and deleted his photos on Instagram,” reported Arrowhead Corner.

The page attached two screenshots as proof.

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“San Diego, CA📍Buckeyes🌰,” Simmons’ Instagram bio reads now.

The controversy surrounding his potential departure from the Chiefs stems from fans’ interpretations of his recent social media changes. Simmons’ absence has been a growing concern for Kansas City, with a bulging, herniated disk in his lower back keeping the first-round offensive tackle sidelined since August. The Chiefs eventually placed him on injured reserve in October, reducing his chances of return for at least the next four weeks.

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Meanwhile, recovery from a herniated disk can typically stretch from six to 12 weeks. That’s why the fans looked forward to Reid, who kept them in the dark.

“I haven’t visited with Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) or Veach (general manager Brett Veach) on that,” he said about his return. “I don’t presume that’s going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys yet before I say that.”

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The lack of clarity also led legend Bill Maas to voice his concerns.

“I think the silence coming out of Kansas City about him is deafening,” Maas told Arrowhead Allies. “Not one individual — not one person, not one coach, not anybody has stepped up and said a simple thing like, hey, this guy — when he gets back — he’s going to prove everybody wrong and Chiefs fans are going to love this guy. He’s a dog. He is what we want at left tackle. Nobody, not one teammate, not one coach. I think that’s deafening. I think that sends a loud, clear message that there is an issue.”

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For Simmons, staying on the field has become an increasingly difficult challenge. He missed a large portion of his rookie season while attending to an undisclosed family matter, and his latest injury has once again kept him away from football. However, the uncertainty surrounding his back problem has raised further questions, particularly with the Chiefs yet to provide a clear picture of his recovery despite having access to top-tier medical facilities.

At the same time, Reid losing his cool every time questions popped up about Simmons’ return also hinted at something wrong in the Chiefs’ camp.

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“I hope this isn’t asked to me every week. I mean, this is just put this to rest, and he’ll take care of that. And you guys, I mean, this isn’t that big of a story. Let’s focus on the football team, the guys playing,” he said at the press conference.

Now that Simmons’ latest social media activities have caught attention, it leads fans to connect the dots with an incident that took place in October.

Josh Simmons’ Heated Moment During a Team Meeting

October 21 was no ordinary day when Simmons went to attend the team meeting without knowing what was in store for him. Since the second-year offensive tackle was suffering from a bulging, herniated disk in his lower back, he was already having difficulty sitting straight. That’s why he had to sit with his feet up in the meeting room. That did not sit well with Reid.

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The head coach asked him to leave the meeting. What began as a discussion about Simmons’ discomfort reportedly turned into a disruptive exchange during a Chiefs team meeting. The offensive tackle told Reid that his back and hips were aching. Reid directed him to the athletic trainers if he was in pain, but Simmons continued pushing back.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes eventually intervened, supporting Reid’s demand that Simmons leave the room and get treatment. The frustrated offensive lineman complied, and later apologized for his behavior.

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The very next day, the Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve.

It has been a turbulent few months for Simmons. Now, his decision to remove the Chiefs’ name from his social media bio and unfollow the franchise has added another layer of intrigue and controversy, raising questions about where things stand between the two sides.