“Just Doing My Part”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Coincidence Amid Pregnancy

Nine weeks down in this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are riding high with a 6-2 overall record, ranking second in the AFC West Division. If it’s not motivating enough, Brittany Mahomes’ latest personal news is bound to excite them. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife are on their way to welcome their fourth child!

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The news also rekindled a weird theory. In an uncanny manner, every time Brittany is expecting, the Chiefs somehow reach the Super Bowl. Under a post that noted this overlap, Brittany Mahomes left a hilarious message.

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“Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here 😂😝😆,” wrote Brittany in her Instagram Story resharing the post by Complex Sports.

Patrick Mahomes’ eldest, Sterling, was born within weeks of the Chiefs making the Super Bowl LV and losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the couple’s second, Bronze, was born in November 2022, Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Golden, their third, was born on January 12, 2025, a month before Super Bowl LIX.

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Can Baby Mahomes No. 4 also help push the Chiefs to the Super Bowl this season?

Of course, there’s no reason to believe the pattern has anything to do with the Chiefs’ success. They won a title in 2023 without one, too. But a three-for-three streak is certainly an amusing trend to follow.

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“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Patrick’s wife Brittany posted on Instagram on November 10.

The full Mahomes family, Patrick, Brittany, and their three children, posed for the camera against a picturesque beach setting to reveal the good news.

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“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” Patrick Mahomes told the press. “… I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

The Super Bowl-Brittany Mahomes connection was also a topic he addressed.

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“I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is,” the QB said, laughing. “But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”

The Chiefs’ path to another successful season remains challenging. Their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos saw them fall to second in the AFC West, although they quickly got back on track with a convincing victory over the New York Jets the following week. They are now 6-2 in the league, after getting a hot start early on.

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While the Chiefs’ roster offers plenty of reasons to remain optimistic, their ability to stay healthy could ultimately determine how far they go.

Patrick has thrown for 2,037 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions this season. However, Kansas City also had a brief injury scare when Mahomes hurt his elbow against New York after taking a heavy hit. He managed to return to the contest, providing some relief for the Chiefs. He returned to full practice on Wednesday, which should be positive for the team.