Turns out that the political scene might come in the way of the Kansas City Chiefs’ new stadium plan. It has been quite some time since talks have been brewing about the franchise relocating across the state line to a new stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas. But for that, they need a huge sum of money. Initially, it was decided that it is slated to receive up to $1.8 billion in public financing.

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Months later, present Governor-elect Cindy Holscher is not convinced by the proposed stadium financing arrangement.

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“I love the Kansas City Chiefs. Always have, always will,” she wrote in a Star guest commentary. “But I think elected officials should tell it like it is: The new stadium plan is a raw deal for Kansans.”

“The deal redirects all new state sales tax revenue from a large region of the state for 30 years to pay for the stadium. That’s nearly $2.8 billion (including public support for surrounding development) by the state’s estimates, though independent analyses have said it could be as high as $6.3 billion. And while it’s not a new tax, Kansas will lose out on any increase in sales tax revenue that we would have seen in the STAR bond district. That’s billions of dollars not going to our schools, our roads or our safety.”

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With Holscher scheduled to succeed Laura Kelly on January 11, 2027, the stadium proposal has become an important issue in the state’s political landscape. Back in December 2025, Kansas legislative leaders unanimously backed the issuance of STAR bonds following a closed-door meeting, prompting Kelly to make an announcement about the project.

“Today, we are announcing an agreement to bring our beloved Kansas City Chiefs right here to Kansas,” then-Governor Laura Kelly said at a crowded event at the Docking State Office Building. “The state portion is coming from revenue generated by the stadium, entertainment venues, STAR bonds, and lottery funds. Not with new taxes.”

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Kelly defended the agreement by insisting that Kansas taxpayers would not be burdened with additional taxes to fund the Chiefs’ relocation. But Holscher’s concern is that taxpayers would be expected to shoulder a considerable portion of the financial responsibility, while the team’s wealthy ownership would benefit from the project.

Holscher has done her research and come up with an example of how things might go wrong with the financing arrangement for the Chiefs stadium. She compared the stadium proposal to a controversial economic policy introduced by former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback in 2012.

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“Like the failed Sam Brownback tax experiment before it, this stadium deal, as is, makes big promises of nebulous economic growth, but risks blowing open our state budget,” Holscher said.

Holscher is concerned that the Chiefs’ stadium deal could put Kansas in a financially difficult position similar to the one it faced under Brownback’s tax experiment. Under the proposed STAR bond arrangement, the state would channel future sales tax revenue generated within the designated development district toward repaying the stadium-related debt over a 30-year period.

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The money, she believes, could otherwise be used for public services like funding schools, improving roads, and supporting essential state services.

Since Holscher believes that wealthy owners should pay for their own stadiums rather than benefit from taxpayer-supported incentives, she took a veiled jab at Clark Hunt.

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Clark Hunt Faces Questions as Chiefs’ Stadium Plans Draw Scrutiny

Hunt serves as Chairman & CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs and FC Dallas. According to Forbes, Hunt and family have a net worth of $2 billion. The financial picture becomes particularly interesting when considering the Chiefs’ estimated valuation. Forbes places the franchise’s worth above $4.7 billion, net of debt, while each Hunt sibling reportedly owns a 25% share. The figures bring Holscher’s argument into the picture.

Hunt has already been in the hot seat considering the team’s decision surrounding their proposed stadium. Fans are not happy with the new design and have questioned the decision to abandon the outdoor environment in favor of a covered facility.

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What fanned the heat is Hunt’s comments about potentially introducing personal seat licenses, which have added to the backlash. If introduced, the system would require season ticket holders to pay an additional fee to secure the right to purchase their seats.

At this stage, Holscher may not be able to undo the Chiefs’ stadium agreement. However, her administration could still play a role in determining how the financing mechanism works.