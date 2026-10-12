Chiefs Make a Move to Host 3x Super Bowl-Winning WR Target as Tyreek Hill Faces Possible NFL Suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs need wide receiver help fast, but their dream reunion is hitting a massive roadblock. Reports linked the Chiefs to former star Tyreek Hill, but a potential NFL suspension has put that plan on ice. Now, Kansas City is pivoting to a reliable old friend, who’s a three-time Super Bowl champion.

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Kansas City Star beat writer Pete Sweeney confirmed the front office is already making moves, reporting that Justin Watson, who’s currently a free agent, is expected in town on Monday. The Chiefs are among several clubs eyeing the veteran, who knows KC’s locker room inside out after winning two rings with Patrick Mahomes.

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“The Chiefs are among several teams interested in WR Justin Watson, per source,” reported Sweeney in an earlier tweet. “Watson played for Kansas City from 2022-24 and is a three-time Super Bowl champion, having beaten the Chiefs with the Bucs before being part of their back-to-back title teams.”

Watson began his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. After signing with the Chiefs in 2022, Watson played three seasons in Kansas City through 2024.

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The 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver was part of the team that beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady at quarterback. But when with the Chiefs, he did make up for the scar he left by winning two back-to-back Super Bowls in Kansas City.

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Watson’s standout campaign came in 2023, when he recorded 27 receptions, 460 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. During his three-year stint with the Chiefs, he finished with 64 catches for 1,064 yards and seven scores.

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There are several reasons for the Chiefs to reopen the door for Watson.

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Firstly, they will not have to spend much time and energy behind him. Watson would already be familiar with most of what the offense requires, leaving little for him to learn. Any adjustments would likely involve new terminology or minor schematic changes, as he knows the route concepts and timing. At the end of the day, he is aware of what Patrick Mahomes expects.

Secondly, there is a lot of pent-up hunger in Watson to prove himself. His 2025 season and debut stint with the Houston Texans was limited to only three games due to a calf muscle-Achilles injury. This season, he has been a free agent.

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Before his injury in Houston, Watson was fighting for rotational snaps as a trusted deep threat, logging limited action across those three outings. Because he never got a full runway to rhythm, he is entering this free-agent market with something to prove, giving Kansas City an eager target who is physically recovered and hungry for regular targets.

Last week is what might have catalyzed the Chiefs’ interest in wooing Watson.

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Kansas City has relied on Kenneth Walker and its defense to deliver results, with the running game providing a strong foundation and the defense stepping up in key moments. But the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders further stalled the success at wide receiver. Tyquan Thornton’s dislocated ankle is expected to keep him out for 12-16 weeks, although a playoff return remains possible. His absence leaves the Chiefs with fewer viable options as they look for ways to fill the gap.

Without Thornton and Rice, Patrick Mahomes is left relying heavily on unproven depth pieces and tight end support. In a tight AFC conference where every single win dictates January seeding, playing championship football without explosive downfield threats becomes nearly impossible. Adding an experienced veteran is no longer a luxury for KC, but a playoff necessity.

Watson is in a prime position to rejoin the Chiefs, as things don’t seem too good for Hill.

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Tyreek Hill’s Availability Remains a Concern Amid NFL Investigation

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the NFL’s investigation into Hill under its Personal Conduct Policy remains active. The probe stems from domestic abuse allegations outlined in the divorce petition filed by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

Court filings from April 2025 show that Vaccaro petitioned to end their marriage and described alleged incidents of domestic abuse, including being forcefully tackled and grabbed by the hair.

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Hill previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2015, meaning a further violation could expose him to a harsher league suspension.

When will Hill get the final verdict? The league has not announced when its investigation will conclude. However, interest from a potential signing team could lead the league to fast-track its review. In that case, the Chiefs will not be able to count on him, as it would put Hill’s immediate availability in question. And when it comes to the urgency of the situation, the team cannot afford any delay.

The Las Vegas Raiders face-off came as a blow to the Chiefs’ wide receiver room. Thornton suffered a severe left ankle dislocation in the fourth quarter, while in the first quarter, Rashee Rice left the game with a hamstring injury after corralling a first-down pass ​from Mahomes.

Time to see whether Watson decides to be back at his old address or not.