“Miss You”: Condolences Pour in as Patrick Mahomes’ Father Mourns Personal Loss

Five years ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost one family member, his paternal grandmother Cindy, who has been one of his biggest supporters. To commemorate the day of her passing, Patrick’s father, Pat, mourned the loss, and soon the fans joined in to pour out tributes.

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“Wow. 5years have flew by. I know you’re having a blast up there walking and watching over all of us. Miss you and love you,” wrote Pat Mahomes on Instagram on September 1.

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He shared two photos: one with Cindy and his father, Sr Mahomes; and another of Cindy with his son Jackson Mahomes.

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Five years ago, on this date in 2021, Cindy Mahomes passed away at 68. Regardless of the challenges or odds against her, she kept moving forward, determined to provide her family with the best life possible. She raised her children and grandchildren with unwavering strength. Thus, she had an immense influence on Patrick Mahomes while he was growing up, not just as his grandmother, but as someone who taught him to never back down.

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“The black woman in my life that will always be an inspiration to me is my grandma, Cindy Mahomes,” the quarterback once said in one of the episodes of the Heart of Kingdom. “She told me to never back down, no matter what the situation was or is. She never backs down, and she was someone that was gonna do whatever it took to make sure her family was getting treated the right way, or her family was getting the most out of the opportunity that was ahead of her.”

Cindy worked as a nurse. She met with an accident in 1979 that left her confined to a wheelchair, as it took away her ability to move from the neck down. However, she refused to give up. Back then, Pat Mahomes was only seven years old. At seven, Pat watched his mother learn to write left-handed while raising him. Growing up seeing his mother, Pat Mahomes too inherited a clutch gene. Pat Mahomes finished his MLB career with a 42-39 win-loss record and a 5.47 earned run average (ERA).

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After Cindy passed away, Patrick opened up about his grandmother’s impact on him.

“Hopefully, I could have that same competitive spirit and loyalty as I continue to grow older and get off that football field as well. That’s how I’ll forever honor her legacy and grandma. I hope I made you proud,” said the quarterback.

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Inheriting the fighting spirit, Patrick Mahomes became one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks since he took his first snap as the starter in 2018. He added three Super Bowls to his name in four years and also became a 3x Super Bowl MVP.

Now that Cindy’s fighting spirit burns bright through her grandson, it is what made the fans emotional as they poured their tribute in Pat Mahomes’ post.

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“My favorite Dad Sr Mahomes.”Pat the stat “you are blessed to have such an amazing figure in your life and I love and respect him forever..Perkins,” a fan wrote.

“🌹❤️😇, Love you Auntie Cindy,” another wrote.

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“🙏🏾💎,” posted a fan.

“❤️❤️❤️” wrote another fan.

“Love you uncle Pat❤️,” one wrote.

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Fortunately, Patrick Mahomes got the chance of making her grandmother proud after being picked 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“How I honor her legacy is by the way that I go about my business, how I take care of my family, and how I go out there and compete every opportunity I have,” said Mahomes. “I just go out there and give everything I have on the football field, and hopefully, I can have that same competitive spirit and loyalty as I continue to grow older and get off that football field as well. That’s all. Forever honor her legacy. Grandma, I hope I make you proud.’’

Five years without his grandma, Patrick Mahomes still carries her relentless spirit within him.