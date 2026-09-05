Patrick Mahomes’ Father Seeks Court Approval to Attend Chiefs QB’s Games Amid Probation

It was only a few months ago, in May, that Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., received court approval to travel to Missouri. While the reason was different back then, he is once again seeking permission to travel out of state, but this time to watch his son, Patrick Mahomes, during his 10th NFL season. He has filed a motion naming seven locations he would want to travel to watch his son lead the Kansas City Chiefs’ charge in 2026-27.

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As reported by Nic Huber of KTRE 9, Patrick Mahomes’ father sought approval in the 7th District Court in Tyler to travel to see his son’s NFL games. He wants to see seven games, including those in Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

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The last time he was granted permission to travel out of state was to Missouri from June 5 to June 7 to cheer for his granddaughter, Patrick Mahomes’ five-year-old Sterling, as she performed her first dance recital. Pat Mahomes Sr., who has been on probation since 2024, was given permission back then if he fulfilled certain criteria.

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He had to report to his probation officer a day before leaving and submit to urinalysis testing and then report to his probation officer “as scheduled thereafter.” This time, the rules are no different, as he will be cheering for his son.

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According to the filing, Mahomes Sr. is aware that he must undergo urinalysis testing before and after every instance of travel when requested by his supervision officer. The filing notes that Mahomes Sr. has contributed to society, completing 160 hours of community service. He also spent 16 weeks in an outpatient treatment program at Cenikor, a nonprofit dedicated to substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health services.

A former MLB pitcher himself, Patrick Mahomes’ father got arrested back in February 2024 on a DWI charge. It was just over a week before his son led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl win.

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However, that was not the first time that the MLB pitcher who played for six teams in his 11-year career got arrested on the same DWI charges. Back in 2018, he pleaded guilty and served 40 days in county jail. And in 2024, he again pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation.

During his probation, he was arrested in February 202, after his ankle monitor registered a TAC level of 0.045% on Jan. 1.

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Despite the allegations, a hair follicle test came back clean, and Mahomes Sr. did not admit to consuming alcohol. The court subsequently declined to revoke his probation. He was initially serving a five-year probation, and after the arrest, it was extended to seven years.

Now, as he seeks to travel to watch his son’s NFL games, he is needed to be under the surveillance of an ankle monitor, which he reportedly asked the court to replace in July after complaining of problems like swelling, skin irritation, and tissue damage from using that device.

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Pat Mahomes Sr. knows how important it is for him to be there for his son, who is returning after a rough stretch.

Patrick Mahomes’ Race Against Time for Week 1 gets major update

Patrick Mahomes’ 2025 season came to an end suddenly, after he injured his ACL and LCL in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14. However, being Pat Mahomes’ son and Cindy Mahomes’ grandson, the Kansas City quarterback gave his 100% in the recovery. Moreover, a recent revelation also shed light on a wholesome aspect of his recovery.

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“After he returned to Kansas City later in the week, he shared with some of those closest to him a more immediate goal for his recovery,” The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell wrote in a Mahomes recovery feature on September 4. “He wanted to walk before his baby daughter, 11-month-old Golden.”

Mahomes became so dedicated to his rehab that he travelled with his trainer even when he flew to spend time with his family. Kansas City, too, ensured that its star QB got proper rest this offseason. Head coach Andy Reid did not play him in preseason games. However, he was there at every practice, taking on other responsibilities when not playing.

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According to Tom Pelissero, there are chances of the quarterback hitting the field for the Week 1 face-off against the Denver Broncos.

“At this point Andy Reid has not even confirmed that Patrick Mahomes is starting in week one,” Pellisero said to Rich Eisen. “I would say all signs are pointing toward Patrick Mahomes being out there.”

With a proud father already gearing up to cheer his son, it’s now time to see when the confirmation about Patrick Mahomes’ availability for the season opener comes.