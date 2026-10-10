Prayers Pour in From Brittany Mahomes & Well-Wishers as Ex-Chiefs Star’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message Months After Tragedy

Former Kansas City Chiefs guard Jordan Devey was only 38 years old when he died on July 21, 2026. He left behind a loving wife, Linsey, and four young children. Months later, Linsey shared a heartbreaking post remembering her late husband.

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The picture Linsey posted showed her holding her daughters tightly in an emotional moment. The long caption that followed traced what she is going through, being the pillar for her four children, as they lost their dad, who meant so much to them.

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“There are so many pictures where my eyes are closed. When I look at them, I see a mom praying—asking Heavenly Father for the strength to keep going, keep loving, and keep showing up for my babies. 🤍 How do you explain mental illness to an 11, 8, 4, and 2-year-old?” Linsey wrote. “That Dad’s broken brain was not the same thing as Dad’s heart. That we can hold his mental illness in one hand and his heart in the other.

“Jordan had so many struggles, but they never dictated the way he loved. He loved BIG. He coached, served, ministered, and showed up for people. His struggles never changed the size of his heart.”

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The Chiefs community showed up to support Linsey. Among them was Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife.

“Praying so hard for you and your family! You are strong, you can do this 🙏🏼🫶🏼,” wrote Brittany in the comment section of the October 2 post.

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Devey had a short stint playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, being with the team from 2016 to 2018. He had been a journeyman, spent time on practice rosters, and saw very little action on the field. Across seven seasons, Jordan played in 44 NFL games, including 21 starts, while representing five franchises: New England, San Francisco, Kansas City, Las Vegas/Oakland, and Buffalo.

Devey’s mother, Leslie, told FOX 13 that the family believed Jordan suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition very commonly associated with NFL players now.

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“We believe the possibility of that was very true, simply because he had signs and symptoms,” Leslie Devey told KUTV. “And the fact of the brutal beatings that he’s taken over the years playing on the field, but also during practice.”

Fans are now standing as a pillar of support for Linsey during this tough time. They left uplifting messages for the mother of four in the comments.

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“You are a force, girl. This is what leaning into Christ looks like. I love you so much. Thank you so much for being open about this. You are helping so many who struggle with their own mental health. We are praying right along with you,” wrote a fan.

“Your words are powerful and so beautiful, @ldevey,” another fan wrote. “It feels to me like you found perfect words… Praying for you all. Praying for Jordan too.”

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“I’m so very sorry,” read another comment. “Faith will carry you through this. The longing doesn’t fade but you’ll still see glimmers of light, hope, purpose and love. I pray for the ultimate comforter our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you and keep you.”

“We love you and your family. Always in our prayers and hearts. Your strength is exemplary,” a fan wrote.

“Your Kansas City & Chiefs family is always here to celebrate the incredible Christ-filled heart of #65. May God Bless you, and the many hands and hearts helping you all heal,” another message read.

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In real life, Devey was a fighter. His football journey to the NFL was unconventional, as he did not play football in high school. He’d spent enough years in the league and was having fun, based on what Leslie told KING 5 News. Unfortunately, the family had to suffer the pain of losing Devey so early.