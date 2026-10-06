Support Pours in From Patrick Mahomes & Erin Andrews as Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Week 4 Game Fit

Brittany Mahomes has too many roles to juggle. A certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur who is the founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, Brittany is also a mother of three. None of this has a direct connection to fashion, yet Brittany has always been a fans’ favorite because of her Game Day looks. In the fan list for her week 4 Game Day fit are hubby Patrick Mahomes, sportscaster Erin Andrews, among others.

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As the Kansas City Chiefs kept the fans happy with a 27-30 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brittany won hearts with her snakeskin outfit. She turned heads in a brown snakeskin leather bomber jacket layered over a white tank top. She paired it with blue jeans accented by matching snakeskin chaps and brown pointed-toe heels. To finish the look, she kept her accessories minimal, pairing the look with a diamond ring and silver earrings.

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To complement her attire, Brittany’s makeup was on point, too. She went for a radiant makeup look with a flawless base, contoured cheeks, defined brows, smoky brown eyeshadow, and dramatic lashes. Glossy lips rounded out the glam, while her blonde hair fell in beachy waves and was swept into a half-up style.

“❤️❤️❤️,” the Chiefs quarterback did not hesitate to show his love.

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“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Erin Andrews commented.

Others too joined in.

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“I’m gonna need this outfit!!!!! 😍😍😍😍” a fan wrote.

“Love this outfit. Hot,” wrote another fan.

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“Stunning as always,” a comment read.

“love this fit,” a fan wrote.

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“Obsessed with this fit,” wrote a fan.

“A fashion plate❣️. Your fashion sense NEVER disappoints❣️❣️,” a fan commented.

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Oftentimes, Brittany chooses to style her look, going with the Chiefs merchandise on Game Days. For instance, back in 2024, during the Kansas City vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup, she paired a Chiefs T-shirt with a pair of red-colored ankle-high boots. To complete her look, she styled her hair into two braided pigtails and glowing makeup.

This season, from the season opener against the Denver Broncos itself, Brittany is grabbing spotlights for her Game Day looks. On September 14, she stunned in a head-to-toe denim ensemble for the Chiefs game, featuring a long-sleeve cropped shirt with a wrap design and waist cutout.

She teamed it with matching high-waisted jeans, rolled at the bottom, and white buckled heels. A small white bag, silver jean chain, diamond pendant and cuffed diamond earrings completed the look.

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“Just so thankful you are back on the field 15!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji.

Denim has been her go-to this season. As Brittany went to root for her husband during the Chiefs’ preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, she ditched the team’s familiar red-and-gold color scheme for an all-denim look. She wore a cropped blue jacket and matching micro shorts. She kept the color palette consistent with blue Adidas sneakers. The entire look stood out when accessorized with rose-colored sunglasses as her blonde hair fell down with a side part.

However, fans were not expecting Brittany to pull off a snake-skinned outfit.

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As she dropped her Week 4 fit check, she also won hearts for her witty caption.

“‘We’re winning. We’re gonna win the game.’ 🤭,” Brittany wrote.

It did not take fans long to connect the dots.

With the Raiders leading the Chiefs 13-10 at halftime, Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak boldly predicted victory while speaking with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “We’re gonna win the game,” he told her. The prediction ultimately fell flat as Kansas City rallied for a 30-27 win.

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While Brittany’s styling game has been on point, she boosted it up a little by adding a special tattoo on her right arm that features the side profile of her children with Patrick’s initials in their names and birthdays.