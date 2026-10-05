Support Pours in From Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker & Others After Chiefs Star Suffers Horrific Injury Against Raiders

Who would fill the void in Patrick Mahomes’ wide receiver room? After letting go of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown, the Kansas City Chiefs bet big on Tyquan Thornton. And for four weeks, that gamble paid off. Thornton established himself as a reliable deep threat, fueling the Chiefs’ winning momentum. But just as Thornton was putting together a career-defining performance in the 30-27 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City’s worst fear came true. Late in the fourth quarter, a horrific injury brought Thornton down, sending shockwaves through the entire team.

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“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes calls WR Tyquan Thornton one of the best teammates he’s ever had: ‘It was tough… I was in that spot last year… He puts in the work… You want to show him support; it’s like the world is closing in on you,'” reported Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

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After making a 55-yard catch from Mahomes, Thornton’s left foot bent awkwardly underneath him as he fell to the turf with Raiders safety Treydan Stukes. At first, he tried to get back on his feet and poured into the celebration of his long reception. However, he soon noticed that something was wrong with his foot that was pointing in a different direction.

The next thing that fans remember is the team doctors carting Thornton off the field. He suffered an apparent dislocated or fractured left ankle. As he was carted off, cameras captured the devastated look on Mahomes, who was covering his face in frustration after they also lost Rashee Rice in the first quarter to a hamstring injury.

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Imago August 5, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton 2 reacts during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250805_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Before the injury, Thornton was putting on a masterclass. He was in the middle of a career performance, tearing up the defense for 111 yards and two touchdowns on just five catches. The tragic timing was not lost on head coach Andy Reid.

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“His attitude is unbelievable,” Reid said after the game. “He’s great for the team and kind of a leader of that [receivers] group. For that to happen, especially with the year he’s having… it’s a tough one to see for all of the guys.”

Thornton had established himself as Kansas City’s premier deep threat. Even alongside star power like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and rookie Xavier Worthy, Thornton led all Chiefs receivers in targets 20+ yards downfield. Now, that dynamic element is gone. With Thornton sidelined and Rashee Rice already battling a hamstring injury, Kansas City’s preseason anxiety over wide receiver depth has suddenly become an active crisis.

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While young wideouts like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen will get immediate reps, the front office faces immense pressure with the trade deadline fast approaching, a reality that only intensifies ongoing rumors about a potential Tyreek Hill reunion once he finishes rehabbing his knee. The heartbreak hit every level of the Chiefs’ locker room. Teammates, fans, and rivals alike quickly rallied around Thornton, sending out prayers after watching one of the season’s brightest breakout stars suffer such a devastating blow.

Support pours in for Tyquan Thornton after brutal injury

“Prayers to Tyquan, you never wanna see that happen to anyone—it’s kind of motivating in a sense you know, you got to play for your brother that much harder,” said running back Kenneth Walker, per the Sleeper Chiefs.

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Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star provided the latest update.

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“Tyquan Thornton will fly back with the team tonight for further evaluation. It goes without saying, but Andy Reid said, ‘it doesn’t look good,’” he wrote on X.

With this, former players and fans are concerned, pouring in their prayers for injured Thornton.

“Prayers up for Tyquan Thornton 🙏🏾 Had a career day with 5 catches for 111 yards and 2 TDs and ended up celebrating one of his big plays before realizing that he had broken his ankle. Devastated for him,” wrote Robert Griffin III.

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“Prayers up 2! 💯🙏🏾” wrote former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

“I’m gonna be sick man, all the respect in the world for Thornton,” wrote a fan.

“Prayers to Tyquan Thornton… he has been balling out this season 😪 Looks eerily similar to Mike Onwenu’s injury,” another fan wrote.

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“Every time the Chiefs start firing on all cylinders something wild happens Prayers for Tyquan Thornton,” an upset fan chimed in.

Time to see whether Thornton undergoes the same fate as Mahomes.