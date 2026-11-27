The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills face-off on Thursday led the Chiefs fans’ hearts to skip a beat. Already perturbed by the uncertainty surrounding their tight end Travis Kelce’s retirement, they are now extra protective about him. Thursday’s game was not in Kelce’s favor; he took a huge hit against the Bills.

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As found in the clip making rounds on social media, a late-second-quarter reception turned into a physical collision for Kelce. The Chiefs tight end caught a 21-yard throw from Patrick Mahomes over the middle with nine seconds left before heading to the ground. As he completed the catch, Buffalo safety Cole Bishop dove toward him, making helmet contact with Kelce’s lower back.

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With the clock showing only four seconds, Kansas City began preparing for a field goal attempt. The situation changed when officials restored five seconds, giving the Chiefs enough time for another offensive play and a chance to score a touchdown.

Going by the clip, Kelce had just caught the ball and, in an attempt to balance himself, knelt down and was about to roll over on the gridiron. That’s when, out of nowhere, Bishop plunged himself towards Kelce, and his helmet collided with Kelce’s lower back. The next clip showed Kelce visibly in pain, holding his back and wincing after the collision.

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The hit was so serious that the tight end had to be evaluated, as reported by NFL on CBS.

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This is not the first time that the tight end took a hit this season.

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Kelce’s first-quarter involvement against Atlanta ended with an injury scare. The tight end caught a 23-yard delivery from Mahomes before DeMarcco Hellams tackled him to the ground. Social media footage appeared to show the Falcons defender maintaining his grip on Kelce’s leg during the takedown. Kelce struggled to get back up and was subsequently spotted limping toward the sideline.

However, the NFL did not flag Hellams for the hit on Kelce. But he was handed a $6,509 fine for an earlier hit on Rashee Rice during the same game.

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“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce broke his silence on the play in the New Heights podcast. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

It wasn’t just Kelce who appeared to be dealing with physical discomfort against Buffalo. Mahomes was also reportedly spotted tending to an injured elbow during the Chiefs-Bills game, robbing Kansas City fans of peace.