That’s not how the Kansas City Chiefs fans expected their Thanksgiving to end. They might have still gotten over their 13-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. But the fact that a crucial play by Rashee Rice was controversially overturned is what left the Chiefs fans upset at the referees. When it comes to Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, she immediately took to social media to rip the officials.

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“HAHAHAHAHAHA,” wrote Brittany on her Instagram story. “WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us… not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t wanna hear s–t anymore from anyone.”

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The Chiefs thought they had found a way to extend their drive through Rice’s impressive one-handed reception. With the game tied at 10-10, Kansas City faced a third-and-10 deep in its own territory when the wide receiver made the difficult grab.

But Rice went crashing to the ground in the process. It led officials, Alex Kemp and co., to take another look. The review did not go Kansas City’s way, as the referees overturned the completion after determining that Rice failed to retain possession as he hit the ground.

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That’s what turned the tables against the Chiefs. Forced to punt after the incompletion, the Chiefs gave the Bills another opportunity to move the ball, eventually leading to the game-winning field goal.

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Kansas City refused to go down without a fight, refusing to give up. However, Tyler Bass had the final say, as he pulled off a 57-yard field goal to give Buffalo the victory.

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One controversial ruling and the internet went on fire to rip the referees. While Brittany voiced her own protest, she made others’ opinions on this matter feel heard.

Brittany also shared a post from a fan who had shared the clip of Rice’s play.

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“This was ABSOLUTELY a catch by Rashee Rice, highway robbery on a fantastic catch,” read the comment, which Mahomes’ wife, too, supported and shared on her Instagram story.

Another reshared post was from a page called Jukedly.

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“THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST CALLS OF ALL TIME: #CHIEFS WR RASHEE RICE MADE A RIDICULOUS ONE-HANDED CATCH ON THIRD DOWN, AND THE REFS RULED IT A CATCH ON THE FIELD,” the post read. “THEY THEN OVERTURNED THE CALL IN BUFFALO’S FAVOR, RULING IT AN INCOMPLETE PASS. AWFUL.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also is not convinced by the ruling.

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“That wasn’t clear and obvious,” he said as reported by The Kansas City Star’s sports columnist, Sam McDowell.

As the debate continues about the fairness of the call, Buffalo has made history as the first team this season to secure 10 victories. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are now trailing the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.