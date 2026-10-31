“Kept Leaning on Me”: Retired ESPN Broadcaster Linda Cohn Recalls Nearly Getting Into a Fight With a Drunk NFL Fan

Wrapping up her 34-year-long career at ESPN as an anchor in June 2026, Linda Cohn is now enjoying her post-retirement days. She has always been a hardcore New York Giants fan. Unfortunately, while rooting for the Giants, she landed in trouble as Cohn shared her recent bitter experience during the Giants vs. the Los Angeles Rams clash in September.

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“I almost got in a fight on Monday night at SoFi Stadium because I was there for my Giants. It was a man. A man who was totally on something, was totally wasted. He’s behind me. He wants to cross over my road. So he crosses over, his foot hit me in the head,” Cohn recalled how the fight started on The Sage Steele Show.

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“And then I go, you know, I’m a New York girl and I’m like, what the? And I’m like, pushed him. He wasn’t moving. He was so drunk. And then he kind of hit me again and kept leaning on me. I was cursing.”

Born in New York, Cohn has been a sports fan since childhood. Much before picking up a profession as a sportscaster, Cohn found her calling in ice hockey, as she was a collegiate goaltender at SUNY Oswego.

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Apart from this, she is familiar to her younger audiences through her appearances in ESPN’s iconic “This Is SportsCenter” campaigns and her work on the network’s hockey broadcasts. Cohn also has fond memories of watching the New York Knicks’ game with her dad while her love started growing for the Giants as well.

So, on September 21, she booked tickets at SoFi Stadium, hoping to have a good time rooting for John Harbaugh’s boys. But instead, she went home with something that would haunt her for the rest of her life. However, not even for once did Cohn think of stepping back without confronting that drunk fan.

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“So my brother turns to me, he’s like, don’t ever do that again,” she added on the same podcast. “I don’t care what he did to you. He could pick you up and throw you over this ledge. Because we’re literally the first row of the 300 section. And he’s on something. So what people may not know about Linda Cohn. Yeah, I have an inner pitbull inside of me that I don’t take any cr** from anybody. And I stick up for the things I love and what I’m passionate about. And I stick up for myself if I’m getting kicked in the head.”

Over the years, Cohn’s difficult experiences have helped shape her tough personality.

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Cohn began her ESPN career in July 1992 and made her SportsCenter debut at 2 a.m. on July 11. Having relocated from Connecticut to the Los Angeles area in 2018, she worked as a regular anchor on the network’s late-night SportsCenter broadcast, previously based in Los Angeles. Cohn celebrated her 5,000th SportsCenter broadcast on February 21, 2016, earning recognition from ESPN. No matter how long a stint she had with ESPN, Cohn also faced hurdles.

On the same podcast with Steele, she opened up about being bullied by former ESPN president John Skipper.

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“[John] Skipper was an absolute nightmare for me,” 66-year-old Cohn said. “I had a thing about why he suspended me [in 2017]. He bullied me. He never gave me opportunities. And it’s karma, baby. I mean we saw what happened to him. Listen, I don’t wish anything bad on anybody even if they treated me the way I should not have been treated.”

Cohn has now left behind that chapter and wants to enjoy her leisure life. But visiting SoFi Stadium left her on the verge of getting into a fight with the drunk fan. To make things worse, her favorite team got defeated by Los Angeles 28-6.