Kevin Stefanski Held Guilty of Relegating Shedeur Sanders to Obscurity After Deciding Browns Depth Chart

In Cleveland, the quarterback carousel hasn’t stopped spinning, but Kevin Stefanski may have already picked who’s holding the reins. Spencer German of Locked On Browns laid it bare: “Flacco was first up, Pickett was next up, then Gabriel, then Shedeur.” That order didn’t budge, even after Shedeur Sanders’ stat line practically begged for a closer look. 41 completions on 53 passes, nine touchdowns, and a lone tipped-pick across OTAs and minicamp. Yet, he remains a fourth-stringer watching reps slip through his fingers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a noncommittal, “There’s definitely a point in July and August where our mentality will shift,” when pressed about the QB competition. But for Sanders, that shift may come too late. Dillon Gabriel’s name continues to surface in behind-the-scenes chatter, and Joe Flacco is the name the Browns can’t seem to not portray as the QB1. The team’s actions suggest a hierarchy already decided.

That’s where long-time ESPN reporter Louis Riddick steps in with pointed, layered criticism that feels more like a courtroom indictment than casual analysis. “You know, I think it really does depend on how Kevin is able to, as it relates to Shedeur, work him in enough. Well, one, Shedeur has to earn the right for Kevin and the staff to have discussions about: ‘Hey, we got to get him more reps with the ones and twos. We got to get him more reps with the ones and twos when we’re going team period. ’Not just walkthrough, not just 7-on-7—team situations where we move the football in the preseason game,” Riddick said on the Rich Eiseman Show about getting Shedeur meaningful reps. The ESPN analyst didn’t stop there. “I think he has to earn that. Kevin has to figure out a way to do that, so then you can reasonably assess what you have in him compared to Dylan Gabriel, compared to Kenny, compared to Joe Flacco.” he said.

Riddick underscored the injustice of denying Sanders those team-period moments that truly determine value. “I believe if he is given enough reps, earns enough reps, and then is given enough reps in meaningful situations. He can throw the ball just as good as Joe [Flacco], if not better. Just as good as Kenny [Pickett], if not better. Just as good as Dillon Gabriel, if not better. ” The guilt Riddick assigns to Stefanski isn’t abstract; it’s systematic. The longer Sanders’ exclusion from first- and second-team action continues, the easier it is for the critics to revive old narratives. “He’s not that great of an athlete. Doesn’t have a big enough arm.” Riddick doesn’t buy the Flacco fanfare.

But he’s clear: unless Stefanski actively creates opportunity, the Browns risk mislabeling and misplacing a quarterback who might be their most dynamic option. “I’m hoping he [Shedeur] gets enough run and earns enough run to be able to have them have that conversation,” he added. That conversation, as Riddick hinted, could be season-altering by Week 4, 5, or 7.

Is Shedeur Sanders as QB1 the only correct answer?

The Browns don’t have a quarterback problem; they might have a decision-making one. On paper, Shedeur Sanders clears the rest. Multiple 3-TD sessions from a 144 pick? Yeah, now we are talking. And now, all of a sudden, shelving him as a QB4 feels a little schematic. More like problematic. But this is the kind of problem the Dawg Pound has been dreading for after outpouring $230 million on Deshaun Watson.

But here’s the thing: why not just run it with Shedeur? Some think it’s pedigree. Others point to Shedeur’s fifth-round label or lingering doubts from pre-draft interviews. However, he’s not just saying the right things, he’s living them. “My story is gonna be similar,” he said when Tom Brady reached out post-draft. At $4.6 million over four years, he’s also the best bargain Cleveland has under center. If he pans out, the Browns didn’t just find a quarterback—they found gold.

His film? Clean. His locker room rep? Getting stronger by the day. Extra reps with receivers after practice, even when the cameras are off. According to ESPN Cleveland, he led all quarterbacks in both completion percentage and TDs during open practices. So, to say that Joe Flacco remains the safe bet to start week 1… Hmm, well… That’s fine, Flacco is the vet. But when it’s time to pivot midseason, do you go back to Gabriel, who’s been inconsistent? Or hand the keys to someone who’s already playing like a pro, just waiting for his shot?

Look, Shedeur might not be ready to lead the Browns into week 1. But if this league is about merit, and Stefanski means what he says about competition, there’s only one way this ends. You give the kid a shot. You let him prove he belongs. Because the longer you wait, the more it starts to look like you’re afraid of the answer.