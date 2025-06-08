Kevin Stefanski’s Job at Risk After Shedeur Sanders’ Draft as PFF Points to Major Flaw in Jimmy Haslam’s Browns

Back in November 2024, as Cleveland limped through a season riddled with quarterback chaos and offensive dysfunction, Kevin Stefanski’s job security became a frequent target of speculation. Yet, NFL insiders pushed back hard. “Kevin Stefanski, to my knowledge… is not going anywhere,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said firmly on The Insiders, calling any suggestion of a coaching change “beyond stunning.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter echoed the same on Get Up, adding, “There are a lot of people making noise… and I don’t quite understand it.”

At the time, both were right. Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year, had earned the benefit of the doubt. But fast forward seven months, and the tone has changed—and not just on Twitter. The Browns’ offseason whispers are no longer about continuity. Now they’re about contingency. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker didn’t mince words: “Cleveland, which holds two 2026 first-round picks, will likely reset under center next offseason, and the same transition very well may include a new leader.” It’s a stark contrast to last year’s vote of confidence, and Stefanski’s margin for error in 2025 is razor-thin.

Why the shift? Look no further than the numbers. Cleveland’s offense finished dead last in EPA per play in 2024. They ranked 31st in success rate, and their once-elite defense slid all the way to 15th in EPA and 29th in PFF coverage grade. That three-win season? It didn’t just hurt—it exposed. Locker called Stefanski an “interesting case study,” citing his offensive pedigree and early success. But when you’re overseeing a team that looks statistically unprepared to compete, goodwill evaporates quickly.

Now, even Kevin Stefanski seems to understand what’s at stake. He’s taken back control of the offense in 2025, ditching the idea of outsourcing the fix. Tommy Rees was elevated internally to offensive coordinator—continuity over shake-up—but it’s Stefanski’s fingerprints all over this offense again. It’s a bold play. Because if the system crashes, there’s no one left to blame but the architect himself.

And he won’t get much runway. The Browns face a brutal four-game stretch to open the season, stacked against Super Bowl contenders. If those early games spiral, Stefanski risks losing more than just locker room morale—he could lose the locker room entirely. Local radio’s Ken Carman Show put it bluntly: it’s not just about wins, it’s about quarterback play. If one of the young signal callers flashes real potential, that might buy him time. If not, no one’s expecting a third Coach of the Year plaque to save him.

Stefanski’s record in Cleveland—40-44 with two playoff trips—is better than most who came before him. But with ownership holding two valuable 2026 picks and a roster in flux, this season could mark the end of the Stefanski era. No more “not going anywhere.” Now, he’s exactly where it hurts most: on the clock.

But there’s still belief in Kevin Stefanski’s system

While most of the NFL world is watching Cleveland’s quarterback shuffle like it’s the final round of The Bachelor, Kevin Stefanski is playing it cool. Real cool. No hints, no drama, no depth chart surprises—just a calm confidence in what he’s got brewing. “Those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said about rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Doesn’t matter if one’s a 144 overall and the other’s 94. Kevin is watching them soak it all in like rookies should, seated in a room with Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, and Kenny Pickett.

But that’s the thing. Stefanski knows what he’s got, even if the rest of us are still squinting. There’s Flacco, who’s basically become a walking resume at this point. Pickett, with the “won a Super Bowl” line that still gets double-checked. And then there’s Watson, whose highs feel like a distant YouTube reel. And still—Stefanski’s tone? Not rattled. Why, you ask? Because this isn’t his first messy quarterback competition. The guy has coached through more QB changes than most fans change fantasy lineups.

Even so, the leash isn’t long. Leroy Hoard, Browns legend and resident truth-teller, said it best: “Whatever you think about Kevin Stefanski, look at his production based on what he’s had to work with.” Hard to argue. From Nick Chubb’s injury to losing Bill Callahan—arguably one of the best O-line coaches in football—Cleveland’s 2024 collapse wasn’t entirely on Stefanski. But fair or not, he’s still carrying that record.

You do have to ask though—how much longer does Stefanski get? Sixth year. No playoff buzz. And an owner in Jimmy Haslam who doesn’t exactly hand out extensions for fun. This season? It’s not a “wait and see” anymore. It’s “win, or…” you know the rest. Still, Hoard isn’t giving up on him. And honestly, neither is Stefanski. He’s not just coaching these quarterbacks—he’s betting on them. Because if this offense doesn’t click, there won’t be another reboot waiting. Only questions. And a front office already eyeing 2026 like it holds all the answers.