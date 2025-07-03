Lamar Jackson’s Contract Holdout Threat Will Bring NFL Owners to Their Knees Amid Collusion Saga, Says Insider

Two years ago in the offseason, Lamar Jackson‘s contract drama was the tempest in the NFL’s financial weather. No middleman, and no premature settlement, just a past MVP putting his money on himself, dealing directly with the Ravens, and collecting a $260 million contract that shook up locker rooms and front offices. Even with history made, however, the reverberations of that risk haven’t dissipated. As July approaches and training camp is near, talk of unresolved business increases, provoked not by hearsay, but by a tart remark from one of football’s most plugged-in sources.

”That’s why as Chris long said what it’s going to take a franchise QB to say, ” I am not playing ” and i think best candidate would be Lamar Jackson.” When NFL insider Mike Florio made that statement on his podcast, the response in club offices was immediate. For their owners, who are already steeling themselves for another new collective-bargaining battle in 2030. The threat of the Ravens’ two-time MVP commandeering the couch until all of his money is guaranteed seems less like a rush of talk-radio bluster and more like the worst-case scenario. Jackson did his own record contract negotiation in 2023; now, league sources indicate, he is “seriously considering” a training-camp holdout unless Baltimore changes the remaining funds into rock-solid cash.

A quarterback strike would cut much deeper than any standoff with position players. The internal market reports of the league attribute more than half of every individual player merchandise sales to top passers, and algorithms for scheduling are literally drafted around their availability. If Jackson’s No. 8 jersey remains stuck in the locker, Baltimore’s season will collapse, and thirty‑one other balance sheets will suffer collateral damage. That leverage is exactly what agents and labor lawyers think Jackson can flip on its head in one move. Making Deshaun Watson‘s $230 million guarantee outlier a blueprint.

Personally, Jackson’s camp invokes two reasons. First, durability risk, last year’s late-season hip scare served as a reminder of how quickly rolling guarantees disappear. Second, providing future quarterbacks with the leverage many owners have battled to repress since Watson’s contract. If Lamar pulls this off, every top‑five QB extension becomes auto‑guaranteed. That concerns Park Avenue.

Baltimore’s internal math is similarly complicated. Coaching‑staff allegiance is inclined towards the defense of their quarterback, but front‑office cap planners realize a complete guarantee would involve innovative reworks on a roster that has already been reassembled around Derrick Henry‘s signing.

Amid a collusion cloud

Jackson’s impending confrontation takes place against the backdrop of a leaked, 61-page collusion decision that revealed how far the league purportedly went to contain guarantees. The arbitrator rejected the NFLPA’s grievance on grounds of no signed agreement, but the evidence section was incendiary: a 2022 owners’ meeting slide deck encouraging clubs to maintain discipline, and a congratulatory text thread where Chargers owner Dean Spanos complimented Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on keeping Kyler Murray‘s promise “relatively low.” The same report verified what referees suspected. Not a single team called Jackson once throughout his 2023 non-exclusive tag period.

via Imago May 22, 2024, Owings Mills, Md, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with media members after a team OTA open practice session on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Owings Mills USA – ZUMAm67_ 20240522_zaf_m67_029 Copyright: xKennethxK.xLamx

As Mike Florio podcasted: “Why aren’t players asking questions? Why aren’t we using this?” His anger was directed straight at the NFLPA’s quietness in response to the collusion ruling. “Easy answer… the NFLPA buried the evidence rather than blasting it at a press conference,” he commented. In Florio’s opinion, only a star quarterback who will not play can bring owners back to the negotiating table, and with no agent and minimal fear of behind-the-scenes backlash, Lamar Jackson could be the perfect catalyst.

The Ravens have the technical advantage. According to the CBA, they can penalize Jackson about $100,000 per lost camp day. And $1 million per game when the season begins. But Jackson has already earned over $250 million through salary and endorsements. To him, a short-term loss may be the entrance fee for remaking the market. It will surely lead the upcoming players to gain billions of guaranteed security. Within ownership ranks, cracks are already beginning to appear.

A block headed by Jerry Jones and a few media‑savvy business associates allegedly prefers partial concessions, front‑loaded cash, injury guarantees. Anything to retain Jackson under center and prime‑time ratings. Hard‑liners like Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti caution that surrendering now would snap the cost curve. Unlocking the door for others like Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and all five‑star prospects to make the same demands.

The NFLPA, however, is tested by its own credibility. Union leader J.C. Tretter remains silent on whether the leaked decision will be used as a weapon in public. What comes next will probably depend on optics as much as money. Report day is in late July. If Jackson misses it, social feeds will blow up, and every camp press conference in every city will begin with the same question: Do guarantees matter now?

Whether Lamar Jackson chooses that path could redefine the economics of America’s most lucrative sport. If he blinks, the old order holds. If he doesn’t, the ripple begins, one that may carry straight into the next CBA.