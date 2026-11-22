It’s rare for NFL players to maintain a LinkedIn profile. Even if they do, hardly do they update about what’s going on in their professional life regularly. But Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza has always been that sincere kid, maintaining an updated LinkedIn profile. In his latest post, the 2026 draft No.1 pick shared his promotion update.

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“Promoted 👔,” wrote Mendoza. “A lot to learn from my first NFL start. Grateful for my family, friends, and Raider Nation for the support! Looking forward to getting better and earning the trust of my teammates and coaches every day.”

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When the Raiders drafted the Heisman winner, they had some plans in store. After drafting Mendoza, ever since the beginning of the 2026 season, Las Vegas was not ready to hand the starting reins to veteran Kirk Cousins throughout the season. While Cousins started nine games for the Raiders this season, they traded the veteran to the Minnesota Vikings on November 10 in exchange for a 2027 third-round NFL Draft pick. That’s when the golden opportunity came for Mendoza.

“It’s something that [Mendoza] worked very hard for since the moment he walked into this building,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said. “He passed every test. I want to stop short of saying he’s earned it, but he put us in a position where we had to make a really hard decision today with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback.”

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Fernando Mendoza had the picture-perfect resume to pitch himself in the pro league. Playing his last season with the Indiana Hoosiers, he led Indiana to a 16-0 record and a National Championship. He also joined an elite club, becoming one of the 18 players in college football history to win two honors in the same season: the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.

Trying to document all of Mendoza’s college records would be a lengthy exercise. His accomplishments include setting Indiana’s single-season record with 41 passing touchdowns, posting a program-best 95.0% completion rate in a single game, and recording the highest passing efficiency in the FBS during the 2025 season at 182.9. Those are just some of the numbers that highlight his college success.

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However, Las Vegas did not trust him immediately based on his college stint. Rather, they kept him under observation to analyze how good a learner he is.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has been encouraged by the quarterback’s improving accuracy and his increasing command of the offense each week. Even his teammates have taken notice. Recalling a practice session, backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell recalled watching Mendoza deliver a few impressive throws during practice. Mendoza also acknowledged learning the game from Cousins.

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“If I started like Week 1, it would have looked a lot different without Kirk’s mentorship,” Mendoza said. “His mentorship has helped me a lot.”

Unfortunately, the rookie’s first start for the Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks did not go his way. But even in that loss, Mendoza concentrated on the learning aspect that came with it.

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“It’s good to get punched in the face because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn…and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game as a future hopeful leader of this offense,” the quarterback said.

Mendoza showed early signs of promise, putting together an efficient scoring drive after the Raiders recovered a fumble forced by Foley Fatukasi. Starting at the Seahawks’ 46-yard line, the quarterback completed all three of his passes for 20 yards before using his legs to score on third-and-goal.

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But the Seahawks soon flipped the script. Their defense tightened its coverage and took away opportunities downfield, leaving Mendoza with fewer options. Brock Bowers’ departure with an ankle injury made the challenge even greater. Seattle’s pass rush then took over, sacking Mendoza six times and helping hold Las Vegas without a successful third-down conversion across seven attempts in the second half.

That’s how, with promotion, a bigger responsibility came for Mendoza. His next test is on November 22 against the Denver Broncos.