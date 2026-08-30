“I’m Unemployed”: Free-Agent RB Eyes Raiders Move With Ashton Jeanty Facing Injury Concerns

Former Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has been a free agent since March 11, 2026, after his two-year deal expired. Now medically cleared from his Achilles injury, Ekeler is looking for another NFL job, but he is not desperate enough to take the first offer that comes his way. Teams have checked in with his agent, yet nothing has developed into serious negotiations.

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With Ashton Jeanty now injured, Ekeler appears to be watching Las Vegas closely, and the Raiders may finally offer the kind of opening he has been waiting for.

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“I’m unemployed right now,” Ekeler replied when reporter Madyson Marie asked him about the possibility.

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“Being in my hometown now, now my hometown anyway, would be a dream for my family. I know that. Is the situation right? We’ll have to see. How is Jeanty feeling? Do they need another guy? Because for me, if I’m on a team, I’m going to be your third-down back, Ekeler said. “I’m going to be your two-minute guy. I’m going to be protecting your quarterback in passing situations. That’s where I’m best.”

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This may be the right time for Las Vegas to take a serious look at Ekeler. Ashton Jeanty still sits atop the Raiders’ backfield, but his ankle injury has already created uncertainty after he landed awkwardly while diving for a low pass in practice. The team is also sorting through a quarterback room led by Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza.

Ekeler would not need to take over the backfield to matter.

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In 2024 with Washington, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry, caught 35 passes for 366 yards, and averaged 10.5 yards per reception. That is exactly the type of veteran third-down option who can protect a quarterback, turn checkdowns into yards, and take some pressure off Jeanty.

In Washington, he became a reliable safety valve for Jayden Daniels, building on the receiving ability that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass-catching backs during seven seasons with the Chargers, but his momentum in Washington did not last.

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In September 2025, he tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Green Bay Packers. On the play, Jayden Daniels completed a pass to Deebo Samuel for a 12-yard gain while Ekeler cut inside to block. He went down without contact and was eventually carted off the field.

Commanders fans’ worst fears were confirmed when Ekeler underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

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“It’s the mystery that’s hovering over my head that everyone is wondering about,” the running back shared on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast on August 5 on whether he will return in 2026. “For me, I gotta look for the right situation. I’m coming off an Achilles tear; I’m fully healthy and back in the weight room pushing a ton of weight like usual, so that’s my safe place.”

That recovery now overlaps with uncertainty in Las Vegas.

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“Still on the mend,” head coach Klint Kubiak said. “Still working to get him back. We’ve got another week to assess how he’s going to look going into this first game. But we’re counting on him.”

The Raiders still have no firm timetable for Jeanty’s return after he missed the preseason finale against San Francisco. If his status remains uncertain before Las Vegas hosts Miami on September 13, Ekeler could become a realistic option.