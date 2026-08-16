“It’s Time to Settle Our Beef”: Maxx Crosby Finally Addresses Raiders Training Camp Fight Against Kirk Cousins

The 2026 season is yet to kick off, but the tension is already brewing hot in Las Vegas. Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby got into a fight during practice last week. However, the latter might be interested in settling the matter elsewhere.

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“ITS TIME TO SETTLE OUR BEEF ONCE AND FOR ALL!! ITS FIGHT NIGHT!! 😭😭😭😭😭 @KirkCousins8 @ufc @danawhite,” Crosby posted on X on August 15, along with an AI-generated poster.

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Even though this might have been a joke, it was the first time Crosby addressed his fight with Cousins.

During the training camp, Crosby was spotted striking Cousins on his throwing arm. The quarterback lost his cool when Crosby delivered what is reported to be a second hit on a tipped pass. He grabbed the defensive end’s jersey, and it led the two to exchange words before teammates stepped in to separate them. As a punishment, both were kept out of practice the day after.

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“We have very clear expectations about how we want to practice, how you go about our business,” head coach Klint Kubiak said. “We violated that yesterday, so we held those guys out. That’s all I’m going to say about it. We addressed it with the team and we’re moving on.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Crosby has been linked to the UFC, as CEO Dana White once suggested an interesting take on the Raiders’ edge.

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“When you look at a lot of these guys that play in the NFL, if they… Imagine if Maxx Crosby trained in MMA since he was a kid, he would be a world champion right now,” White said. “And I believe that to my core. And I know a lot of s*** about Maxx Crosby that you guys don’t know.”

Crosby is a common face in the audience during UFC fight nights. Since he is considered one of the most athletic players in the NFL, he might have drawn White’s interest, who made a bold claim, according to the Las Vegas Raiders player.

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“You know, it’s funny, Hunter Campbell and Dana, they’re hilarious, and they’re fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I’m gonna be the heavyweight champion, and I’m not the type of person who’s gonna put a limit on what I’m gonna do and I definitely have certain things I want to do,” Crosby told CBS Sports.

Weighing 255 pounds at 6-foot-5, Crosby easily fits under the UFC heavyweight division’s 265-pound criteria. Back in 2023, he got into a fight with two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.

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While his open challenge to Cousins is a joke, it’s now to be seen whether Crosby takes UFC seriously in the future.