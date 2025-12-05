Amon-Ra St. Brown’s GF’s Emotions Pour Out in Personal Message Before Cowboys vs Lions

Ahead of the highly anticipated Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions showdown, Amon-Ra St. Brown received a heartfelt boost from someone very special. It was none other than his girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams. Adams shared an emotional Instagram story that instantly grabbed fans’ attention.

“You guys look at the cutest throwback I’m about to post. 8 years ago today 😩,” she wrote, before sharing a nostalgic photo of the two from an old game day. In the pictures, Brown was in his game day kit, whereas Adams decided to support his boyfriend by wearing a denim jacket with his name on it.

It was from the time when St. Brown was starring at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Back then, he was a standout for the Mater Dei Monarchs, carving out the foundation of the star receiver he would become.

The post wasn’t just a throwback; it was a tribute. Brooklyn’s post subtly showcases their journey and growth. She has been a constant in the 26-year-old’s life. And with Detroit entering a pivotal matchup, her timing couldn’t have been more meaningful.