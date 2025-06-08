Lions’ Among-Ra St. Brown Makes Big Announcement for Michigan Amid Injury Concerns

Amon-Ra St. Brown may have accidentally revealed the 2025 Lions’ unofficial motto. And let’s just say Dan Campbell would probably have it stitched on every hoodie in Allen Park by morning. “For us, it’s Super Bowl or nothing.” That’s the tone now. The Lions, with their 15-2 regular season showing last season, made sure to show the league that they are not far behind. Although they did fizzle when it mattered most. But this team? They didn’t break. Detroit kept its young core intact, knowing the window is right now. St. Brown gets that. And his quote was a direct line into the locker room’s mindset.

Sure, Amon-Ra hasn’t taken a single snap during spring OTAs. The All-Pro wideout is still rehabbing from a postseason knee procedure. But if you think a little cleanup has slowed him down? Not quite. Behind the scenes, this Lion has been diving deep into the new offense under coordinator John Morton. “It’s definitely woken me up,” St. Brown said Thursday. “Just having to learn new plays and new formations because I was so used to the same plays I didn’t have to look.”

He’s not alone in that adjustment. Morton, previously Detroit’s pass-game coordinator in 2022, has returned with his own flavor. While the core of Ben Johnson’s old scheme remains intact, Morton has brought “his own wrinkles,” as Amon-Ra put it. That means new alignments, new verbiage, and a whole lot of recalibrating. For a player who’s averaged 117 catches per year over the last two seasons, it’s a surprising—and telling—thing to hear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this week, St. Brown’s focus isn’t just on playbooks. On Instagram, he dropped a surprise invite for Michigan locals: “Come train with me tomorrow. Get a ticket to support my trainers @_eliteathletes.” The post points to a high-level training session at River Rouge High School on Monday, June 9, from 4–6 p.m. EDT.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@amonra_stbrown

The workout, aimed at athletes aged 14 and up, offers wide receivers and defensive backs the chance to compete for MVP honors… And even win game tickets. Cherry on the cake? St. Brown’s personal coach, Jeff Johnson, will be running the show. But the event is more than a photo-op.

Tickets start at $75 for quarterbacks and go up to $150 for wideouts and DBs. Parking’s free, doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the tone is clear: bring your best, or don’t bother showing up. The title says it all—“3rd and Short”. That’s because it promises two hours of NFL-level work, competition, and a chance to train under the same system that’s shaped one of the league’s most consistent stars.

For St. Brown, it’s another way to stay involved, even while off the field. He’s not just preparing for Year 5. He’s bringing his offseason grind straight to his community. With Morton’s offense waking up the locker room and St. Brown pushing local athletes to meet him at that level, the Lions’ playmaker isn’t just rehabbing. He’s resetting the standard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amon-Ra St. Brown reassured that he’d be ready!

Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t one to overshare, but he did offer just enough Thursday to quiet nerves in Detroit. While he didn’t specify which knee was scoped, fans will remember he banged up the right one on a punt return last November. He kept grinding through the pain then.

But now? Now it’s been about recovery and precision. “I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up,” he told reporters. “But I should be good to go for training camp.” That’s all Lions fans needed to hear: the No. 14 will be ready.

It’s been a long, loud offseason in Detroit, but St. Brown’s absence from OTA practices wasn’t cause for panic. More so, it was part of the plan. After all, you don’t rush your All-Pro receiver back when he’s the heartbeat of your offense. And St. Brown hasn’t exactly been lounging around. The guy’s into meetings, learning John Morton’s fresh offensive twist like he’s back in a college film room. Still, it’s that quiet reassurance—that ‘I’ll be ready’—that stands out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s wild is that St. Brown is still just 25. And yet, he’s become a cornerstone for a franchise that’s finally stopped spinning its wheels. Since being drafted in the fourth round back in 2021, he’s topped 900 receiving yards every year. Last season? 1,263 yards, 115 catches, and a career-best 12 touchdowns. First-team All-Pro. And yes, the Lions won 15 games. But it’s not enough for St. Brown. He’s eyeing the ring, now! Like he said, “Plain and simple.” Yup, that’s the goal.

Sure, the offense will look a little different this fall—Allen Robinson’s gone, Zeitler’s gone, and Frank Ragnow called it a career. But the Lions still have Amon-Ra. And as long as No. 14 is healthy and hell-bent on greatness, Detroit’s hunt for more than just a playoff run is very much alive.