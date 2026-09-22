“Can’t Make You Feel Good”: Dan Campbell Fires Back at Fans Over Concerns Surrounding Kerby Joseph’s Career

Detroit Lions’ secondary has been atrocious through the first two weeks, with the team narrowly escaping with a 31-30 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints before eventually losing 41-31 in their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Of course, the Lions are currently dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, including Kerby Joseph, who hasn’t played since the Week 6 matchup of the 2025 season.

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However, ahead of the team’s Week 3 clash against the New York Jets, head coach Dan Campbell was asked what he would say to Lions fans who believe Joseph will never play football again. The head coach gave a telling answer.

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“I wish I could make you feel good,” said Coach Campbell on 97.1 The Ticket. “I can’t make you feel good. It’s going to come as it comes, and he’s not ready. We’re trying to get him there as fast as we can, and we’re trying to be as smart about it as we can. If he’s ready, when he’s ready, of course we want to play him and get him on the field.”

A former third-round pick, Kerby Joseph became the highest-paid safety in the NFL after the Lions signed him to a four–year, $86 million contract extension that includes $36.12 million guaranteed ahead of the 2025 season.

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Joseph was entering the 2025 season after a career year in which he recorded 9 interceptions, 83 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, and 1 tackle for loss. Across his first three seasons, Joseph has recorded 17 interceptions, sitting only behind Ed Reed (20), Erik McMillan (19), and Dwight Hicks (18).

However, the 25-year-old missed several practices during the 2025 offseason due to an apparent knee injury. While Campbell started him in Week 1, Joseph ultimately missed the last 11 games of the season after aggravating the injury in Week 6. Since then, he has yet to suit up for the Lions.

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At the same time, Brian Branch is also recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during the 2025 season. Per reports, Branch will not be able to suit up for the Lions until the Week 5 matchup of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. Evidently, Detroit’s secondary has been a major problem in the first two weeks of the season.

Through two games, the Lions have allowed 658 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and 10 completions of 20-plus yards, the latter being the most in the NFL. Detroit has also surrendered 71 points and 915 total yards, while opponents are converting 58.6% of their third downs.

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For now, however, it remains to be seen whether Joseph and Branch will join the team in the upcoming weeks. While addressing the injuries, Campbell confirmed that Branch is most likely to return before Kerby Joseph.

“It’s tough to say. It really is,” said Campbell. “I think Branch has a chance to be back sooner than Kerby, but it won’t be this week.”

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That said, the Lions have started their 2026 campaign 1-1 and will now face the Jets in Week 3, with the secondary being a major problem on the defensive side of the ball.