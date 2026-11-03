Congratulations Pour In From Jared Goff’s Wife Christen & Drake Maye’s Wife Ann as Lions QB Announces Personal News

It has been only a few months since the Detroit Lions signed backup quarterback Josh Dobbs in August this year. But he and his wife, Jocelyn Lara, have already become a close part of the big Lions family. As the couple announced personal news about starting a new chapter of their lives, Jared Goff’s wife, Christen, was one of the first ones to pour in her support. Not just the Lions fam, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, too, was part of the supporters group.

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“half of you, half of me 🧸🍼🤍,” wrote Jocelyn, posting pictures of her baby bump while Josh is also seen in the picture.

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“Family is growing ❤️,” the quarterback commented.

The couple posed for the picture with their pet dog. The last slide showed a baby onesie with “Bay Dobbs” written on it, along with Jocelyn’s ultrasound images.

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Josh and Jocelyn crossed paths at the University of Tennessee. She is a 2019 graduate and was a familiar face while working as a football recruiting assistant. However, Josh was her senior class, who graduated from the same school in 2017 with a degree in aerospace engineering.

Jocelyn’s career journey continued after graduation, when she joined the University of Minnesota football program as an executive assistant to its head coach. She also participated in the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum before taking on her current position as an account manager at Generation Adidas International.

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At the same time, Josh’s career kept flourishing as he kept on making multiple stops in the NFL, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then moving to the Jacksonville Jaguars, among others. Even though the two shared the same university, it was not until 2021 that their relationship became public.

Almost four years later, the quarterback decided to turn their love story into a forever. He proposed to Jocelyn at Boston Harbor last year. The set up was perfect: a big heart in the backdrop, white roses, candles, and a large “Will You Marry Me?” sign.

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“To my best friend, my biggest supporter, and the most special person in my life, I’m excited to spend forever with you. ❤️ Cheers to the Dobbs!” read the caption of the proposal post in March, 2025, just two weeks after he joined the New England Patriots on March 18.

Josh has always thanked his longtime girlfriend for standing by him “through thick and thin.” So he did not waste much time after the proposal and tied the knot with Jocelyn on May 24 this year.

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“The Dobbs 🤍 05.24.26,” the couple announced the news through a joint post on June 5.

As he took a huge step in his personal life, Josh decided to take a new turn in professional life, too. The quarterback joined his ninth NFL team in 10 seasons after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions in August. He is guaranteed to make at least $475,000 in Detroit. So far this season, he has played only one game as a backup against the Arizona Cardinals.

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While Josh’s career is going through a quiet phase, his personal life is filled with excitement as fatherhood awaits him. Just like him and Jocelyn, their loved ones and fans are also happy about the couple.

“🥹🥹🥹 so happy for yall,” wrote Goff’s wife Christen.

“Awww congrats!!!!❤️❤️” wrote Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye.

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“Two great people giving us more 😍,” another fan wrote.

“Ahhhh!!🥹 congratulations!!!” another comment read.

“So freaking happy for you guys❤️❤️,” a fan wrote.

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“Yesssir! Blessing 🖤,” wrote a fan.