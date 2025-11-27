Dan Campbell Announces Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Diagnosis & Return Timeline for Lions WR

Head Coach Dan Campbell announces that Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s injury may keep him away from the field. Campbell said it’s not “long, long term” and that it “could be a week or two.” The Detroit Lions took an immediate hit in their Week 13 game when star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced out early with an ankle injury. Post-game, Head Coach Dan Campbell provided a hopeful, yet cautious, outlook to reporters.

“Well, I will know more tomorrow. I don’t feel like this is a long-term thing, so that’s the good news, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be here for, it could be for a week or two. Maybe, if we’re lucky,” he said.

Amon had a rough start to the game. Early in the first quarter, two of his own offensive linemen (Trystan Colon and Kayode Awosika) accidentally rolled up on his legs, causing an injury.

He had to leave the field and go to the locker room for the doctors to check him out. His status was initially listed as questionable, but after a quick look, the team decided the injury was bad enough that he was out for the rest of the game.

It doesn’t sound good. Based on what Coach Campbell said, St. Brown is likely to miss the big game against the Cowboys next Thursday, and he might be out for a while after that, too.

In his place, Jameson Williams really stepped up in Week 13. He had a great performance, catching seven passes on ten targets for 144 yards and scoring a touchdown.

*No formal medical report is out yet, so Campbell’s update is the only diagnosis available right now.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury puts the Lions in a grave crisis

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the absolute centerpiece of the Lions’ offense, and with their playoff chances hanging in the balance, everyone was desperate for news from Coach Dan Campbell after the game.

The good news is that it sounds like the injury might not be a long-term problem. Campbell cautioned that they won’t know for sure until St. Brown undergoes more tests on Friday, but initial reports suggest it won’t keep him out for too long.

However, if the situation does take a turn for the worse and the team loses him for an extended period, it could have serious negative consequences for the Lions’ 2025 NFL season.

This comes at the worst possible time. The team is heading into a crucial two-game stretch: first, a potentially make-or-break showdown at home against the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday, followed by a tough road trip against the NFC’s top seed, the Los Angeles Rams. Losing both of those games would make their path to the playoffs incredibly difficult, and they may have to face both without their most reliable pass-catcher.

Hence, no matter what the outcome is, Camptell needs to quickly figure out a new game plan if the Lions want to continue in the playoffs.

