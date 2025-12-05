Dan Campbell’s Clear Warning to Lions Locker Room After Announcing Brian Branch Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered a firm message following the team’s 44–30 win over the Dallas Cowboys, emphasizing that discipline must improve despite the victory. When asked how the performance can carry over into the final stretch, Campbell stressed the need to eliminate costly mistakes.

”Well, we clean up the stuff that bit us today. That’s what we do. Clean up the stuff that bit us. So, we did some good things today. That’s good. Let’s see if we can tweak a couple things and do a version of it,” he said.

However, post-game concern centered on Brian Branch, who was spotted in a boot and on crutches. Campbell said the team will know more on Monday, though the situation didn’t look great.

This is a developing story..