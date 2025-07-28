Detroit Reporter Warns Dan Campbell Against $6M Star as Lions Under Threat From Matt LaFleur

Last April, Dan Campbell didn’t even blink when asked if his linebacker corps needed depth. “You guys know how I feel,” he answered, awaiting dramatic effect. Initially, it sounded like loyalty. Four months later, it sounds like denial. Since Campbell was talking about who could be his signal-caller, the steady voice in the middle remains on the sidelines, still waiting on an extension. Detroit has not spoken much publicly, but inside the walls, there is no doubt. The longer this continues, the bigger the threat of a leadership vacuum just as the season tips at Lambeau.

On Locked On Lions, veteran Detroit insider Matt Dery delivered the blunt assessment: “You want Alex. The Lions are not as good of a team if Anzalone isn’t out there. They’re not as good.” Dery wasn’t speaking hypothetically — he was reacting to what’s been simmering behind the scenes since minicamp. Alex Anzalone is returning from injury without a contract extension in place, and Dery echoed what many inside the building have quietly feared: that Detroit’s defensive identity may not hold up through the early-season stretch without its leader in the middle.

He didn’t lobby for a massive long-term deal. In fact, his take on Anzalone’s future value was blunt: “I don’t know.” But on the short-term need, he was clear: “I just hope he’s on the field September 7th when the Lions travel to Lambeau.” The catch? Even the team hasn’t committed to that yet.

As he enters the final year of his three-year, $18.75 million deal, Alex Anzalone is hoping for a contract extension. Still, the 30-year-old linebacker appears poised to play either way and is slated to start at outside linebacker in 2025. In 10 regular-season games last year, Anzalone recorded 63 tackles (43 solo), five pass breakups, and one sack.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Oct 20, 2024 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone 34 walks on the field after his teams win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKrohnx 20241020_mdk_hw1_070

As of late July, Detroit has shown no indication it plans to extend Anzalone beyond 2025 — despite how vital he’s been to the unit’s chemistry and communication. And with Jack Campbell still finding his rhythm, and no proven depth behind him, the uncertainty looms larger than just one player’s contract.

This week, Anzalone admitted he’s disappointed with where negotiations stand. Still sidelined by a hamstring injury. He didn’t hide the fact that his $6 million salary for 2025 doesn’t reflect what he believes he’s worth. “It’s just kind of obvious, I think,” he told reporters. “Production, play, the market.” It wasn’t a demand or threat, but it was a public airing of a private disconnect. Anzalone indicated he does not intend to sit out the regular season. But his tone left no question: he’s waiting for Dan Campbell and the Lions to come halfway to him.

That Week 1 opener is a showdown at Lambeau Field against Matt LaFleur’s Packers. A division rival with a developing quarterback in Jordan Love and one of the NFL’s scariest home atmospheres. Thus, Lions and Alex need to be on the same page before that.

While Dan Campbell and the Lions are struggling with problems inside, Matt LaFleur’s Packers are building solutions.

LaFleur’s emergence could tip the division

Jordan Love enters his third season with the Packers. His growing chemistry with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson is evident in camp, and the offensive line looks more cohesive after some reshuffling. Green Bay lost its final two games of the 2024 season, including a Wild Card matchup. But the optimism in camp is real. Love’s hot streak was enough to convince management that the future isn’t just bright — it’s already here.

via Imago GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 05: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur calls a play during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Bears at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501050744

That’s the risk Dery was pointing out. Week 1 at Lambeau is more than just a rivalry game — it’s the season opener, and an early tone-setter. While Detroit edged out the Packers 34–31 in their most recent regular-season meeting, it came down to a last-second field goal. Green Bay pushed them to the brink and made it clear: this isn’t the same old Packers franchise.

If Alex Anzalone misses the opener, Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur won’t hesitate to attack the middle of the field — a vulnerable spot for a Detroit defense already stretched thin. That’s why Dery’s comment holds weight. It’s not just about losing a linebacker. It’s about momentum, identity, and whether the Lions can withstand a division rival on the rise.

Detroit’s 15–2 campaign in 2024 was built on grit, chemistry, and just enough veteran savvy to cover their flaws. But 2025 already feels different. The margin for error is thinner, and Dan Campbell can’t afford to let a contract dispute bleed into the regular season. If LaFleur’s Packers come out swinging in Week 1, the rest of the NFC North won’t be waiting for Detroit to catch up.