Fans Left Fuming Over Controversial Referee Decision After Lions Touchdown Gets Overturned

It’s the second consecutive week that the Detroit Lions have found themselves involved in a controversial officiating decision, albeit on opposite sides of the situation. During their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit benefited from multiple disputed penalty calls against Green Bay. In their Week 8 clash against the Minnesota Vikings, however, the Lions were on the receiving end of a controversial decision when officials overturned an apparent touchdown, prompting fans to take aim at the referees.

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During the first quarter, the Lions were on the Minnesota 24-yard line, with quarterback Jared Goff looking for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone on 1st-and-10. Goff delivered a deep pass over the middle toward the back of the end zone. St. Brown appeared to complete a 24-yard touchdown, and the officials initially signaled a touchdown.

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However, the replay officials reviewed the play and determined that St. Brown had bobbled the football while going to the ground. The ruling was consequently reversed, and the play was recorded as an incomplete pass. As the play gained traction on social media, fans criticized the officials for overturning the Lions’ touchdown.

“This is BS. How is he losing control of ball. It’s in both hands and ball never touched ground. Terrible call,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in to point out the mistake despite being a Vikings fan, writing, “I’m a Vikings fan and thought this should’ve been a TD.”

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Another wrote, “Viking fan here, that’s a touchdown every time! He only sorta bobbled the ball way after feet down and having hit the ground outside the end zone. Ref going to get burned by Daddio for again EFFING UP THE CALL!!”

While St. Brown appeared to score, the decision to overturn it was based on the NFL’s catch rule. According to Rule 3 of the NFL rulebook, a receiver must establish control of the football, get both feet or another qualifying body part down inbounds, and maintain possession long enough to complete the catch.

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At the same time, there is an additional requirement when a receiver or a ball carrier goes to the ground while attempting to catch the ball. The carrier must maintain control throughout the process of contacting the ground. If the ball comes loose and touches the ground before the carrier regains control, the pass is incomplete. This applies even in the end zone.

Fans, however, argued that St. Brown never bobbled the football and considered it a clear touchdown.

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“That’s a catch my guy,” one person wrote, while another wrote, “Why would this not be a catch?”

“A clear TD. The refs have it out for the Lions today,” another chimed in.

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On the same play, however, St. Brown landed hard in the back of the end zone, with his head hitting the turf. According to reports, the receiver left the field to be evaluated for a head injury.

Further reports confirmed that St. Brown underwent concussion evaluation and went to the locker room. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t serious, and he returned early in the second quarter.

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That said, the Lions are 4-2 while facing a 6-0 Vikings team in Week 8. While one of their touchdowns has already been overturned, it remains to be seen whether the call would affect the outcome for Detroit.