“He Doesn’t Want to Eat With Us”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Teases Jared Goff Over His Lack of Presence Amid Lions’ Rough Start

When it comes to Jared Goff’s most trusted receiver in the Detroit Lions camp, the first name that pops up is Amon-Ra St. Brown. In fact, in 2024, Goff found St. Brown for a crucial first-down catch to seal the Lions’ first playoff win in 32 years. However, still, years later, Goff’s teammate has a huge complaint about not being able to be at the same table with the quarterback during meals.

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“He doesn’t eat with any of us guys for those that are watching. I don’t know why. Every ten days he will pop up & eat with us for 5 minutes,” shared St. Brown on his podcast on September 30.

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The light-hearted back and forth continued between the two.

“You eat in there you eat in there for lunch,” Goff defended.

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“You’re not in there,” St. Brown pressed.

“not for lunch,” Goff said.

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“Not even breakfast,” Brown said.

“You’re not in there when I’m in there for breakfast,” the quarterback said.

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That’s a sweet way of complaining about someone who truly matters. However, Goff didn’t seem much pleased with Brown putting him on the spot out of nowhere, as he tried to defend himself. Nevertheless, in reality, we are aware of how supportive Goff is of his wide receiver and his entire team.

Few quarterback-receiver duos have been as productive as Goff and St. Brown. Goff has connected with St. Brown 457-plus times for more than 3,952 yards and 39 touchdowns over the past four seasons. St. Brown has also joined an exclusive group of three receivers, Marvin Harrison Sr., Antonio Brown and Davante Adams, to record four straight seasons with 100 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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In another interview with NFL Network’s The Insiders, Goff pitched his case forward to prove why teammate St. Brown should be No. 1.

“I think he’s the best wide receiver in the league. I think he’s the only guy who catches it, runs with it, blocks, does everything. He can do it all,” Goff said. “It’s a lot of fun to work with him and to play with him. The way he works in practice, he makes me want to get him the ball, he makes me want to reward him for all his hard work.

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“It makes everyone around him work harder. He’s such a great teammate, great player, great person, and I love playing with him.”

The opposite is also true. We have seen how St. Brown takes a stand for Goff. For instance, back in April 2024, the quarterback’s contract was about to end at the end of the season. Until then, there had been no contract offers from the Lions on Goff’s table. That’s when St. Brown took a strong role by initiating extension talks with the team.

“To see what he’s done with this Detroit football team from two years, three years ago to now; he’s winning games,” St. Brown said, via MLive.com. “Go look at his stats too, they’re up there with some of the best quarterbacks in this league. He’s worth every dollar that he gets, and I can’t wait for him to get paid and be a part of his future for a very long time.”

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Back in 2021, St. Brown was a rookie after he got drafted in the fourth round by the Lions. In the same season, Goff stepped into the Detroit camp, too, but he came carrying four years of experience playing for the Los Angeles Rams. But this gap did not stop the duo from striking up a bond. So much so that the wide receiver now wants to spend time with Goff, away from the gridiron, too.

“I’ve never gotten one invite to go golf with him. Do anything golf-related with my quarterback, just saying,” came Brown’s sweet complaint.

“He’s been golfing for one offseason. And I probably found out you were like, actually liking it in like June or July. I promise you will play this spring,” came the quarterback’s assurance.

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But before spring arrives, the pair’s companionship will be tested on the gridiron. The Lions are standing at 2-2. Their latest blow came against the Carolina Panthers as they lost 32-26. They were flagged for nine penalties for 67 yards.

Head coach Dan Campbell made the expectations clear: make sound decisions, do your job, and prove you can be relied upon in critical moments.