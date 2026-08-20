“He’s My Quarterback”: Dan Campbell Compares Jared Goff With NFL Legend Drew Brees as Lions HC Reveals Relationship Dynamics

In a coaching career spanning nearly two decades in the NFL, Dan Campbell has been around plenty of talented quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Now, in 2026, the Detroit Lions head coach is entering his sixth season with Jared Goff. And while there’s no denying that Campbell has never shied away from defending Goff, the head coach recently addressed his thoughts on the quarterback beyond his usual praise for Goff’s football talent.

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“Everybody knows and sees from afar what Goff is capable of doing and his talent and his accuracy, the big arm, all these. But it’s the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Campbell told Brad Galli. “It’s the grind that he puts in to prepare for a game on any given week. It’s his leadership. It’s his drive for perfection and wanting the offense to be perfect. He holds himself to high standards.

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“He sits in the pocket, does not get frazzled. He’ll take it on the chin, and he’s done it repeatedly, knowing it’s coming right in his face, and he’s got to stand in there and make an accurate throw, and he does that. And so, these guys like he’s tough. He’s got a resiliency about him, and that’s always going to speak to my heart and my soul.”

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A former first-overall pick, Goff started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and spent five seasons as their starting quarterback. Ahead of the 2021 season, however, the Rams agreed to trade Goff to the Lions while acquiring Matthew Stafford in exchange. Since then, Goff has spent five seasons under Campbell, while helping the Lions become one of the formidable teams in the NFC North.

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With Goff running the offense, the Lions qualified for the postseason twice in 2023 and 2024, while also making an NFC Championship appearance. During the stretch, Goff recorded over 21,000 passing yards in five seasons and was just one shy of 150 touchdowns.

Even during the 2025 season, while the Lions finished 9-8, Goff completed 68.0% of his passes for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Now, just before he starts his sixth year with the Lions, Goff has become one of the special players for Dan Campbell in his coaching tenure.

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“He’s one of the special ones,” Campbell added. “I was fortunate to be around (Drew) Brees, who’s a special one. This guy’s a special one. And I’m fortunate to be able to say that he’s my quarterback. And that’s not even the half of it. We don’t have time to talk all day what I think about Jared Goff. He’s unbelievable, and he’s a great teammate. He’s just a freaking stud. I love the guy.”

Dan Campbell spent five seasons as the New Orleans Saints‘ assistant head coach and tight ends coach. During that stretch, he worked closely with Drew Brees, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. Of course, Campbell isn’t comparing Jared Goff’s résumé with Brees’. But if he feels that Goff is just as special to him as Brees was, that certainly carries significant weight for the Lions’ quarterback.