Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Receives $20.6M News After Making NFL History Against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions entered Thursday’s game with a 7-5 record, desperately needing a win against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and a strong defence helped them achieve that as they delivered a historic performance resulting in a 44-30 victory over their opponent. But it was not a surprise. The Lions’ 12th overall pick of 2023 has been doing it all season. And it seems to have paid off for him, literally.

According to reports by Spotrac, Gibbs’ market value saw a massive surge this season. “RB Jahmyr Gibbs has seen his market valuation soar to $20.6M this season, matching Saquon Barkley’s top APY,” posted Michael Ginnitti on X.

He signed a four-year, $17.8 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2023 with an annual average salary of less than $4.5 million. However, with his salary projected to be nearly five times his current salary in 2026, he is set to match Saquon Barkley‘s recent extension with the Eagles at $20.6 million annually.

Gibbs was the undisputed star of the night, securing the win with his third TD during a late 13-yard touchdown run with only 2:19 minutes left. Beyond his 43 yards rushing on 12 carries, Gibbs proved his versatility by catching seven passes for 77 yards, showcasing his status as one of the NFL’s most dangerous all-purpose backs.

Gibbs’ incredible production has placed him in truly elite company. His three touchdowns against the Cowboys brought his total career TDs in his first three seasons to 47. This number ties him with Hall of Famer and Lions legend Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns by a player before turning the age of 24 in their first three NFL seasons.

Furthermore, he now has more scores in his first three seasons, surpassing Hall of Famers like Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson, and Gale Sayers. Now that we have mentioned his stats, there’s another thing worth mentioning: he has re-lived in his latest game against the Cowboys. How? Let’s check that out.

Jahmyr Gibbs remakes history by scoring three TDs not seen since 1952

Scoring three touchdowns in a single game is rare, and Gibbs has now done it three times this season. According to ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard, this is the most times any Detroit Lions player has scored three or more rushing touchdowns in a season since Cloyce Box achieved the feat in 1952.

Cloyce Box, who played the WR position while with the Lions in 1952, achieved this three times in 1952, remarkably doing so in three consecutive games near the end of the regular season. In just 12 games, Box recorded 42 receptions for 924 yards, boasting an incredible average of 22.0 yards per reception, which still stands as the highest single-season average in Lions team history.

Gibbs’ scores helped the Lions secure the win. His first touchdown was a one-yard run that gave the Lions a 10-7 lead.

His second TD came after the Cowboys cut the margin to three; the Lions responded with a quick scoring drive. Gibbs delivered a huge response. The Lions quickly marched 58 yards down the field in just five plays. Quarterback Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for a key 29-yard gain on a third down, and Gibbs finished the lightning-fast drive with a 10-yard run to put Detroit up 37-27.

The last TD came when Gibbs broke free for a decisive 13-yard touchdown run.

Gibbs is having an outstanding season overall. He has now run for 1,062 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. This places him among the best in the NFL, ranking third in total rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns across the entire league. As the Lions approach the playoffs, they will continue to entrust Gibbs’ speed and scoring ability in their push to keep their playoff dreams alive.