Lions News: Offensive Red Flags Emerge for Dan Campbell and Jared Goff

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s been a feel-good ride for Jared Goff in Detroit. But as the pads come on this summer, cracks are beginning to show in the foundation. Even as early NFC North favorites, the Lions are showing signs of early trouble. From makeshift guard-center combinations to shaky red-zone execution, the offense is far from the finely tuned machine that tore through 2024. The Lions’ biggest concern this preseason isn’t play-calling — it’s whether Goff can function behind a compromised interior offensive line.

That’s not a knock on his mechanics. Goff has always been a rhythm passer when protected — and when he is, he delivers. But as soon as defenses bring pressure through gaps, “bad Goff” reappears, as said by Nick Wright on the First Thing First show, ”If we know anything about Jared Goff, it is if you can get pressure on him. Particularly up the middle, his lack of creativity and lack of ability to improvise is when he can become bad Jared Goff.” That’s what one ESPN breakdown pointed out, citing the Lions’ top-five offensive line no longer being so special.

Free agency saw veteran guard Kevin Zeitler depart. The unit’s heartbeat, center Frank Ragnow, retired. And now, two untested linemen, a second-round rookie, and a sixth-round sophomore are being called on to man the fort. That’s a tall ask in a division stocked with interior disruptors such as Kenny Clark and DeForest Buckner.

The Lions had the No. 3 scoring offense last year, and Goff passed for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. But that was with stability up front. That was clean pockets and a controlling run game, setting the tone. This year? The preliminary indications are that Detroit could be flirting with regression. A shaky interior line is not a “maybe” issue. It’s an outright risk when your QB’s largest shortcoming is improvisation.

The pressure is on Dan Campbell to get it right

What adds to the urgency is where the Lions are right now. This isn’t 2022, when the goal was simply progress. This is the peak of their competitive window. And for Dan Campbell, anything short of a deep playoff run could invite questions from the front office. You don’t spend three years building a culture, silencing critics, and delivering a division title just to fall short when it matters most.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0352

That sense of urgency is reflected in the tone of national analysts. As Nick Wright put it: “I’ll take all the unders on the Lions. It’s not a gut feeling — it’s real football reasons.” And those reasons start with the offseason losses on the coaching staff. Both the offensive and defensive coordinators are gone, and while Dan Campbell’s leadership remains intact, there’s always a learning curve when replacing key voices. That adjustment phase could cost them games early — especially with a stacked schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Campbell isn’t a stranger to bold decisions. He thrives on fourth-down risky moves. But this season, his game management will face even more scrutiny. If those moves fail without the safety net of last season’s offensive consistency, the criticism won’t just come from the outside — it’ll echo within the building. And let’s not forget Jared Goff’s contract situation. While he remains the starter, Detroit’s front office has to think about the long term. That’s why this season has to matter. Because if the offense sputters and Goff struggles, conversations about the futures of both quarterback and coach may begin by Thanksgiving.

And then there’s the division itself. Green Bay is rising with Jordan Love. The Bears restocked. The Vikings are still dangerous even in transition. There’s no guarantee Detroit plows this thing back. If their O-line falters and the WR corps can’t deliver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, it’s not insane to think the Lions end up third in the NFC North.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is why coaches closely monitor camp reports and pay attention when defenders rush Goff in situational drills. Because if those cracks appear here, they’ll be full-blown fractures in September. And since the team has finally shed its losing stigma, it simply can’t afford to let things fall apart now.