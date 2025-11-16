Lions vs Eagles Injury Report: Dan Campbell Hit With 6 Game-Time Calls as Nick Sirianni Eyes 1 Critical Update

The Detroit Lions roll into Week 11 riding the momentum of a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. However, their matchup against the 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles comes at the worst possible time from a health standpoint. Despite their form, injuries have left head coach Dan Campbell juggling a long list of game-time calls.

Campbell’s challenges came into focus on Friday, as six key contributors were tagged as questionable following limited or no participation in practice.

Left tackle Taylor Decker was limited due to a shoulder injury, while cornerback Amik Robertson logged two straight limited sessions with a hamstring issue. Running back Jacob Saylors remained limited throughout the week because of back discomfort.

Star right tackle Penei Sewell missed two of three practice sessions due to an ankle injury, raising immediate concerns about Detroit’s offensive line stability.

Injuries continued to mount, with playmaker Sione Vaki (ankle) and tight end Brock Wright (ankle) both finishing the week as limited participants, their status remains uncertain heading into Sunday night.

Adding to the uncertainty are Detroit’s confirmed Week 11 inactives, impacting both offense and defense.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was ruled out despite practicing fully, still recovering from a 2024 ACL injury. Defensive end Josh Paschal and standout corner Terrion Arnold are also sidelined. Arnold’s absence is a major blow to a secondary missing its most instinctive playmaker.

Tight end Sam LaPorta is also out, having missed practice all week due to a back injury. He recorded 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns before being sidelined. Safety Kerby Joseph, cornerback D.J. Reed Jr., defensive end Marcus Davenport, and offensive lineman Miles Frazier round out a deep list of Lions ruled unavailable for Week 11.

Campbell didn’t mince words about the tight end situation on Friday, expressing unwavering confidence in Brock Wright, despite the 26-year-old dealing with an ankle issue of his own. “High. Sky high,” Campbell said of his trust level.

He continued, ”Brock’s a guy we don’t talk a lot about but he’s the jack of all trades. He does everything for us – pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams. He’s one of the most dependable players we have on this team.”

Wright has nine catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns this season and is widely regarded within the organization as one of the offense’s glue pieces.

Still, the Lions are preparing contingencies: Ross Dwelley is expected to see increased snaps, while Anthony Firkser and Zach Horton remain on standby from the practice squad in case both LaPorta and Wright are unavailable or limited.

This is far from ideal for Detroit, as they navigate game-time decisions against a physical Philadelphia front.

Nick Sirianni’s injury update before the Sunday clash

While the Lions scrambled through a long list of injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have just one key update. Interior lineman Willie Lampkin, is questionable with a knee/ankle issue.

Lampkin is still in his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. But for now, it looks like he’ll stay on IR another week.

Meanwhile, Cam Jurgens practiced fully on Friday after missing time with a knee injury from Week 7.

Philadelphia also cleared Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, Jakorian Bennett and others, giving the Eagles one of their healthiest lineups in weeks.

They also activated Jakorian Bennett earlier in the week, adding another experienced option to their secondary. However, they have some internal turmoil.

With long-term injuries still sidelining Marcus Epps, Azeez Ojulari, Ben VanSumeren and others, Sirianni’s squad enters Sunday night far healthier than Detroit, and with significantly more stability across their depth chart.