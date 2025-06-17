Lions Make Final Training Camp Announcement as Dan Campbell May Cut 3 Stars

Dan Campbell means business in June, just like he did back in January. “We’re good with where we’re at,” he said last week, standing tall at the podium, still carrying the sting of that playoff collapse. “Players are going to stay in shape, they’ll be ready to go, and we’re going to hit the ground running in training camp.” But there’s still ground to make up.

The Lions aren’t just aiming to pick up where they left off. They’re trying to undo the hangover of a season that ended one round too soon, in a 45-31 loss that still echoes in Allen Park. That Washington game was the final blow. The Cinderella Commanders were the final boss as Detroit coughed up the ball five times. The defense barely touched Jayden Daniels. “We got to where we wanted to get to,” Campbell admitted afterward, “and then we did not perform.”

The frustration wasn’t subtle. The No. 1 seed, the 15 wins, the roaring crowds, it all unraveled in those four quarters in the postseason. “If we bring our B-game, we’ve got a chance to win that game,” Campbell added. The truth? Detroit looked like a team that climbed too fast and forgot how thin the air gets at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are. Reset. Rebuild. Reignite. Today, June 17, the Lions officially announced their 2025 training camp schedule, setting the tone for what comes next. Camp opens July 26 at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, kicking off with “Back Together Weekend.” Six sessions will be open to the public, including full-access practice on July 28. Meanwhile, four others remain closed-door affairs for select guests. And yes, ticket registration opens July 15 on the team’s website.

AD

But there’s more. Joint practices with the Dolphins on August 13 and 14, followed by a session with the Texans on August 21. All practices start at 10:30 a.m., and all roads lead through Allen Park. This isn’t just about calendar dates; it’s Detroit’s soft launch into a redemption arc. If Campbell’s words carry weight, then every whistle in July will be a warning shot to the rest of the league… The Lions are coming back, and this time, they plan to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, don’t mind Dan Campbell & Co. if they are cutting on extra weight

Dan Campbell’s got the Lions tuned up like a pre-snap motion drill: tight, calculated, and ready to explode. But that doesn’t mean everyone makes it to kickoff. With one of the NFL’s deepest rosters heading into 2025, Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have the luxury, and a burden, of trimming serious fat before training camp. “Every year, you’re trying to go all-in,” Campbell said earlier this offseason. That mindset leaves no room for passengers.

Take wide receiver Ronnie Bell. The guy has been grinding since his stint with the 49ers, and Detroit even added him to the practice squad back in January. But now? The Lions spent a high amount of capital on Isaac TeSlaa, took a flyer on Dominic Lovett, and still have Amon-Ra, Jamo (Jameson Williams), and Kalif Raymond locked in. Add Tim Patrick, and you’re at five. So, where exactly does Bell fit? He’s battling it out with names like Tom Kennedy and Jackson Meeks, who, by the way, has been getting buzz from Allen Park. It’s a crowded room, and the Lions are only keeping those who can truly separate—literally and figuratively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s linebacker DaRon Gilbert. Detroit walks into camp with ten of them, which feels like trying to run goal-line sets in a seven-on-seven league. You’ve got Anzalone, Barnes, Jack Campbell, and Malcolm Rodriguez as the core. Add Trevor Nowaske and others fighting for backup roles, and Gilbert is, frankly, on the fringe. The math doesn’t work in his favor. And Campbell doesn’t do courtesy spots—ask any vet who’s been cut late in the process.

Look, Dan Campbell’s resume is legit now: 39 wins in four seasons, back-to-back playoff berths, and a .795 win percentage since mid-2022. But his biggest flex? He survived the storm. From 3-13-1 and Bailey Zappe disaster (imagine Bailey as a rookie, in his first career start, leading the Pats to a victory over Detroit, phew!) to postseason relevance, he’s built a contender brick by brick. That gives him the leeway to make cuts that once might’ve felt risky. So yeah, those ‘weights’? They’re getting trimmed. Because in Campbell’s world, if you’re not helping win January games, you’re in the way.