NFL Issues Clarification After Saints TD Was Controversially Taken Away Following Jared Goff’s Fumble

The Detroit Lions narrowly defeated the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime in their Week 1 matchup of the 2026 season. However, the game wasn’t without a controversial decision from the referees after the Saints’ first touchdown, a defensive touchdown to be precise, was overturned. While the decision certainly raised some eyebrows, Vice President of Replay Mark Butterworth has now clarified his stance on the call in an interview with PFWA Pool Reporter Ben Raven.

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“If the defender contacts the passer prior to the passer starting his throwing motion, then it can be ruled as a backward pass. Because Goff already started his throwing motion and the defender contacted him, it is therefore a forward pass,” said Butterworth.

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However, when asked about the determining factor in calling this play, Butterworth further added, “The determining factor is does the passer begin his throwing motion prior to contact from the defender. The throwing motion starts as he begins to bring the ball up as part of his windup and then the defender’s contact made the pass go backwards.”

The controversial call was made during the second quarter of the matchup, when the Saints were trailing the Lions 7-0, as Lions quarterback Jared Goff dropped back to pass. However, Saints defensive end Chase Young hit Goff as he was attempting to throw. Subsequently, the ball came out of Goff’s hand.

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It traveled backward, which initially made it look like a fumble. New Orleans’ safety Jonas Sanker recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown. On paper, it apparently gave the Saints their first touchdown of the season. The play, however, was sent to replay review before the touchdown could stand.

The controversial part was how the league classified Jared Goff’s release. Even though the football traveled backward, replay showed that the quarterback had already started his throwing motion before Young made contact. FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira echoed Butterworth’s comments as he gave his explanation on the call.

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“[Goff] had started his throwing motion,” said Pereira. “Now, throwing motion is [considered] bringing the ball up. Forget about the hand at this point going forward. Throwing motion starts [with his] hand going up. Then he’s hit, ball comes loose. His intent was to throw it forward. Since that motion had already started, that’s going to be an incomplete pass, no matter where it lands.”

Initially, the call certainly cost the Saints, as the team trailed 21-0 in the third quarter. However, with Tyler Shough leading the offense, who completed 35-of-56 passes for 410 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, New Orleans overcame the deficit and eventually tied the game with about one minute remaining. However, the Lions ultimately defeated the Saints 31-30 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead and start their 2026 season on a positive note.