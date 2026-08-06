Report: Lions & Jahmyr Gibbs Make “Substantial Progress” on Record-Breaking 3-Year Deal

“We’re having dialogue. We’ll see where it goes,” General manager Brad Holmes said while discussing Jahmyr Gibbs’ contract extension. Naturally, those comments sparked some skepticism among Detroit Lions fans about the running back’s long-term future with the team. However, based on how negotiations are progressing, Gibbs appears to be moving closer to signing a contract extension before the start of the 2026 season.

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According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions and Gibbs have made substantial progress toward a three-year contract extension. Although the terms have yet to be finalized, the deal is expected to make Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Schultz further reported that both sides are hopeful of reaching an agreement as early as Thursday, which would allow Gibbs to return to practice.

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The expected contract extension carries significant weight for both the Lions and Gibbs. Since the start of training camp, Gibbs has been holding out and hasn’t participated in practices yet. However, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press earlier reported that the running back was seen in uniform. That certainly appeared to be the first visible sign that both sides were moving closer to an agreement.

A former first-round pick of the 2023 NFL draft, Gibbs was entering the final year of his rookie deal before the Lions picked up the RB’s fifth-year option. While Gibbs was signed through the 2027 season with the Lions, he was still expected to sign a deal. Now, the 24-year-old is the last running back who is all set to sign his next deal this offseason.

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Earlier, his fellow 2023 draft-classmate, Bijan Robinson, reset the running back market. The Atlanta Falcons signed Robinson on a three-year, $66.75 million extension, which can be worth up to $75 million. The deal surpassed Saquon Barkley’s $20.6 million per year deal, as Robinson will make $22.25 million per year. Soon after, the Indianapolis Colts doubled down by signing Jonathan Taylor to a two-year, $44 million deal, averaging $22 million per year.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

As that went down, head coach Dan Campbell addressed Robinson resetting the RB market and admitted that it’s not actually going to hurt the team.

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“I mean. I think it’s certainly not going to hurt,” Coach Campbell told the reporters. “It’s not going to hurt, but we’ll see, you know, we’ll see. Look, I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there every day that goes by. You know that that’s another day that you feel like you missed with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. So, but there again, then it’ll get done when it gets done.”

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Jahmyr Gibbs, meanwhile, has the potential to reset the running back market once again and become the highest-paid RB in the league. Across three years, the 24-year-old has rushed for 3,580 yards and 39 rushing touchdowns, while also recording 181 receptions for 1,449 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. With both the Lions and Gibbs making progress in contract negotiations, the back is now expected to start practicing at training camp.