Lions’ Terrion Arnold Issues Response to Cops Asking About $100,000 Cash in His Home During Burglary

What was supposed to be a relatively quiet offseason for Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has quickly turned into a league-wide headline. It began with a pair of robberies at his rental property in Florida, including the reported theft of $100,000. That situation then escalated with an alleged retaliation tied to those incidents. And now, Arnold has reportedly told police why he had that amount of cash in his apartment, with reports suggesting the money was part of a plan linked to a casino trip.

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“Oh my God! You know I was,” Arnold said. “You answered the question by yourself. It’s the offseason, man. Blackjack. Blackjack and roulette.”

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The nearby Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa appears to have been the intended destination. The development gained momentum after Arnold’s Airbnb was burglarized twice. Police reports filed with the Largo Police Department state that several items were stolen, including designer bags and jewelry, an $80,000 necklace, firearms, an NFL-issued cellphone, and roughly $100,000 in cash.

As the investigation unfolded, Arnold reportedly detailed additional stolen items, including two Rolex watches valued at a combined $24,000, multiple Louis Vuitton bags and shoes, Goyard bags, and an $80,000 diamond Cuban link chain featuring a custom “TA” pendant. In total, the value of the stolen property exceeded a quarter of a million dollars.

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Imago DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks 13 dives across the goal line after catching a pass to score a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold 6 during the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season Thanksgiving Day football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on November 27, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 27 Packers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25112750

The robberies and the retaliation that followed came after Arnold’s difficult 2025 season with the Lions, where he dealt with multiple shoulder injuries. Still, amid everything, the cornerback has made it clear where his focus is. At a recent charity event, Arnold said:

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“I feel like the situation’s being handled. I’m here to support the kids and my mindset is being the best player I can be for my team. I’ve had surgery now. I’m on pace to make a full recovery and I’m just working on trying to be the best teammate I can be for my teammates and get ready for a big year this year.”

At the same time, while Arnold’s name reportedly surfaced in texts tied to the alleged retaliation, the Lions cornerback has denied any involvement.

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Terrion Arnold denied his involvement in retaliation for the robberies

Following the robberies that took place at Terrion Arnold’s Airbnb that Arnold was renting in Largo, multiple individuals, including 23-year-old Boakai Hilton, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Christion Williams, Lyndell Hudson, and Freddie Hughes, were arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and a——- case.

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According to J. Logan Murphy, Hilton is alleged to have orchestrated the plan as retaliation for the robberies. Court documents state that the suspects lured a private driver, reportedly hired by Arnold, along with two associates, to an apartment in Tampa.

From there, the victims were allegedly held for about an hour. They were reportedly beaten, p——whipped, threatened with firearms, and had their phones taken in an effort to recover the stolen items. The documents also detail message exchanges among the suspects, offering a clearer picture of how things unfolded.

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Del Valle is said to have instructed Randazzo to contact one of the victims and set up the meeting. In another exchange, Del Valle allegedly sent a message reading, “rn thts it,” followed by “this wht terrion said.”

Additionally, a group chat involving five suspects reportedly shows Hilton directing others to take the victims’ phones and record the incident over FaceTime. At one point, Hilton allegedly wrote, “SAY WHY WAS TERRION PHONE IN MIAMU.”

However, Arnold denied his involvement in the retaliation in “what prosecutors allege was a revenge crime some of his associates are now charged with and awaiting trial for without bond in Florida.”

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And while Arnold has not been charged with any wrongdoing related to the situation, all the other six individuals are facing serious charges. It include robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Wilson and Hudson, meanwhile, also face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What started as a robbery at Arnold’s rented place has somehow turned into a legal battle including half a dozen people. Arnold, meanwhile, hasn’t been charged or arrested and is now looking forward to the 2026 season.